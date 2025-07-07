Former World Champion to turn heel; Bron Breakker quits? 5 possibilities for Seth Rollins and his faction on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins’ entire faction will be in action on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

Bron Breakker will take on Sami Zayn, while Bronson Reed faces Jey Uso. The Visionary himself will face Penta. These matches will be interesting due to the growing tension within the group. Since their formation, the trio has not really done anything special on the roster apart from helping Seth Rollins win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

This has sparked speculations that fans could be in for the stable breaking up already, or someone new getting added to the group. In this regard, we look at five possibilities for Seth Rollins' faction on Monday Night RAW:

#5. Bron Breakker could leave Seth Rollins' faction

Something that fans have noticed is the subtle rift between Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. While both men are powerhouses, Reed shows more control over his actions, unlike Breakker.

Last week on RAW, when Breakker brazenly insisted he knew The Architect's plan B, which involved him steamrolling anyone in their way. Heyman tried correcting him by saying that was just 'a plan', insinuating it was not the plan.

Breakker's reckless nature could lead to more friction between both men, leading to the former WWE Intercontinental Champion walking out of the group.

#4. Jey Uso turns heel, and Bronson Reed gets axed?

While WWE has subtly shown that Breakker could be the one leaving the group, they are known for swerves in their storylines. Instead, Reed could be the one getting the axe in the group. All this comes down to Jey Uso turning heel on the upcoming edition of RAW.

Jey Uso [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Uso and Breakker have been former champions in the recent past, while Reed is yet to win a singles title on the main roster. This could be the reason for his exile. The Visionary could want only champions around him who could bring more gold to the group to further elevate his faction.

#3. Seth Rollins beats Penta?

At WWE Night of Champions, when Rollins came out to cash in, Sami Zayn and Penta came out to stop The Architect and his men.

While the luchador has been feuding with Rollins’ team, he has never faced Mr. Money in the Bank in a one-on-one match. Although this could go either way, fans believe Rollins will cheat to secure the win.

Penta exploded in popularity since he jumped over from AEW, and Cero Miedo is looking to make a name for himself. Although beating The Visionary will be a massive achievement for him, it looks highly unlikely.

#2. Rollins and Co. could take out Penta, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn

Since all three stable members have singles matches, there could be the odd interference by the others to help each one win. This is something fans have been debating since the announcement. As each member faces off in their respective matches, the other two could come out and make a difference each time.

Seth Rollins [ Image Credits: wwe.com]

Winning all three matches on the upcoming edition of the red brand would help Rollins and Co. to establish the superiority of the RAW stable. This would ensure that the locker room starts to get ready for the imminent reign of Seth Rollins once he successfully cashes in his MITB contract for a World Title win.

#1. Seth Rollins and Co. might find themselves outnumbered

While the trio has shown strength in numbers, they have gained a good number of foes on the main roster. LA Knight is set to face Seth Rollins at Saturday Night’s Main Event while CM Punk patiently waits for his turn to do the same. These two men could help overcome the odds on RAW.

Knight lost his chance to become Mr. Money in the Bank thanks to Reed and Breakker. Meanwhile, Punk lost his opportunity to become the Undisputed WWE Champion thanks to all of them.

Fans could see these two babyfaces come out to stand tall against the heel stable. Could we be getting breadcrumbs for the Men's WarGames match for Survivor Series later this year? Only time will tell.

