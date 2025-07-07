Former WWE World Champion to finally turn heel and join Seth Rollins on RAW? Exploring the possibility 

On the upcoming WWE RAW episode, Seth Rollins’ stable will be in action. Bron Breakker will take on Sami Zayn, while Bronson Reed will face Jey Uso. However, there could be a heel turn among the two, given how things have played out in WWE. Zayn lost his King of the Ring Tournament spot to Randy Orton, while Jey Uso isn’t getting a title shot anytime soon, after also losing in the semifinals to Cody Rhodes. However, this turn may not be what fans are expecting.

Since Jey Uso lost his WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther, fans have been wanting him to turn heel. Mr. Yeet has been a babyface since he left The Bloodline and moved to RAW. However, this has opened him up to massive criticism from fans. Members of the WWE Universe have scrutinized his promos and his in-ring skills. This could lead him to turn on his friends and join Seth Rollins’ group. This would be a massive move from the Yeeter of Worlds.

But why join Seth Rollins? For the same reason, Reed and Breakker are with him. It elevates them. Despite not going after any singles titles, both men are staples of RAW. This faction has also helped them establish themselves as dominant stars with Rollins in the lead.

Jey Uso has done nothing substantial following his loss to Gunther. While WWE seemingly has plans to reunite Jimmy and Jey Uso, fans would like to see something new from the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and a heel turn to join Rollins' stable would be an unbelievable swerve.

However, right now, these are just speculations and nothing has been confirmed.

Seth Rollins to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam 2025?

Wrestling fans have an action-packed weekend ahead. Saturday Night’s Main Event will be followed up by Evolution 2, and AEW All In: Texas will also be taking place. However, all eyes are on Goldberg’s final match with Gunther. This bout will be for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and Mr. Money in the Bank could be looking for a chance to cash in.

There is also the possibility that he cashes in at SummerSlam during Cody Rhodes’ match with John Cena. Seth Rollins has made it clear that he wants to reclaim gold, and he doesn’t care if it is the World Heavyweight or Undisputed WWE Title.

The Visionary will likely be keeping an eye on both titles, and fans could be in for a massive surprise at SummerSlam. Not only will he be able to rob Rhodes’ chance to dethrone Cena, but he will also rob The Rock’s corporate champion of his title if he manages to cash-in successfully for the Undisputed Title.

