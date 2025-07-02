Gunther to find a new ally against Goldberg; major heel turn teased? 3 major predictions for Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event

At the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event, Gunther will face Bill Goldberg after winning against Jey Uso. The Ring General will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against the WCW icon. However, this is Goldberg’s final match in WWE, and fans are wondering what will happen if the WCW legend wins it.

While there are seemingly no plans by WWE for another Goldberg run as champion in the company, here are three ways that could be prevented.

#3 Gunther retains with some help

The one person everyone believes will help Gunther retain his title is Ludwig Kaiser. However, the former Imperium member is currently rumored to have donned a mask. But there is another person: the man Gunther dethroned for the title, Jey Uso. The Yeeter of Worlds could help Gunther beat Goldberg to retain the title.

But why would Jey do such a thing? He is a babyface, and so is Da Man. While the question is valid, one needs to see the big picture. Gunther dethroned Jey, and it will be his motivation to be the one to dethrone The Ring General. Having Gunther win to set up a match for the title at SummerSlam could be Mr. Yeet’s endgame here.

#2 Jey Uso vs. Goldberg gets set up for SummerSlam

But there is one small issue with that idea: Goldberg isn’t someone to get beaten and stay quiet. If Uso does interfere in the match, he could be forced to face Goldberg at SummerSlam.

This would be a major obstacle for the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The WCW icon is known to destroy people like Uso, and this will be an uphill battle.

But why would Jey Uso put himself in such a position to face a destroyer like Goldberg? Again, for the big picture, which is the WWE World Heavyweight title. His facing Da Man will be a detour that he does not have to win. This will allow the Myth to ride off into the sunset after a massive victory over one of the biggest names in WWE on the biggest stage of the summer.

But WWE could also turn Mr. Yeet heel and have him help Gunther to establish a new dynamic.

#1 Jey Uso turns heel like his original Bloodline role

One of the best storylines Jey Uso had was as a heel in the OG Bloodline. While his merch sales skyrocketed as a babyface, his story hasn’t been that great. As a babyface, he’s been the underdog in every story, which has failed to resonate with fans. Turning him heel would add a new layer to his story, and he could bring back his more ruthless side that fans have missed.

This will be an old Jey Uso with the new one’s experience. Keeping him babyface means he will face off against the same heels. However, a good heel turn will allow him to face his friends.

His match against Cody Rhodes was criticized for how lackluster it was due to both stars being babyfaces. This could have been avoided if one of them had been a heel. Currently, WWE is keeping Rhodes from turning heel as he needs to face John Cena at SummerSlam.

There is no reason to keep Jey Uso a babyface as well. One of the biggest criticisms of WWE is the fall in storytelling, where the same babyfaces square off against the same heels. This is something that needs to change, and Mr. Yeetmania could be the one leading the charge.

