Seth Rollins to introduce 35-year-old WWE star as the newest member of RAW and his stable? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins’ faction currently consists of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, and the team has been dominating everyone in their path to eventual glory. The Visionary’s faction has managed to make a name for itself and has a huge set of rivals waiting to get their hands on them.

Rollins & Co., being one of the biggest groups in the company lately, were still outnumbered last week on RAW when Bronson Reed was a part of the Fatal Four-Way qualifying round match in the King of the Ring Tournament. LA Knight, Sami Zayn, and Penta came out to ensure that Reed didn’t walk out as the winner. Further, when Seth Rollins made an appearance to attack Jey Uso after the match, Cody Rhodes made his entrance to avoid further carnage.

With the number of rivals trying to take them down, Rollins & Co. might be looking for new names to join the fray. Recent reports suggest that there are talks to add a new member to the faction, and the frontrunners being pitched for the same are Ethan Page and Ricky Saints.

This week’s episode of the red brand could now feature a furious Seth Rollins opening the show and announcing a major addition to the RAW roster. The Visionary could announce that Ricky Saints will join the red brand, and most importantly, will be the newest member of his faction.

Ricky Saints has been doing wonders over the past few months in NXT, and could turn out to be a perfect addition to Rollins’ dominant brand on RAW. This would not only help Saints make a name for himself but would also help the team increase its dominance on the roster.

It must be noted that while the above angle is a big possibility, for now, it is just speculation, and nothing in that regard has been announced yet. Time will tell what WWE has in store for them next.

WWE veteran addressed LA Knight as the fourth member of Seth Rollins’ faction

After Knight’s massive loss in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match, WWE veteran Jonathan Coachman addressed The Megastar being a potential addition to Rollins' faction.

Coachman took to X/Twitter and stated that, given his performance at the premium live events, Rollins could offer him a spot in his faction:

“To be honest, we’ve been discussing who could be the fourth member of that group and if you say the name, LA Knight, I wouldn’t hate it. You’ve got two enforcers already. Why not have a guy who can talk really well has charisma and looks great in a suit. So maybe they could have a segment where Seth Ron [sic] says 'Hey you really impressed me in there. What do you think about this.' Or something like that," he said.

While LA Knight has been trying to take Seth Rollins’ faction down lately, he could make headlines by joining the group and turning heel.

Fans will have to wait and see if a fourth member will indeed be added to Rollins’ faction.

