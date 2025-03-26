4 Roles Triple H can offer Gail Kim if she returns to WWE

Many former superstars have appeared in WWE since Triple H became the creative head, and Gail Kim is among the names who may join this list. Although Kim has already retired as an in-ring wrestler, she can take up other roles in the company if she returns.

Gail Kim is a former WWE Superstar. She had two separate stints with the company between 2002 and 2011. However, the Canadian is best known for her time in TNA Wrestling. She is the inaugural and seven-time IMPACT Knockouts Champion, and after retiring, the 48-year-old continued working with the company as a producer.

However, it was recently announced that she was fired from the former IMPACT Wrestling, with reports stating that the company's partnership with WWE might be a factor. Still, this also opened the possibility for the 48-year-old to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

In this list, we will look at four roles Gail Kim can have if she returns to WWE under Triple H's creative regime:

#4. Gail Kim can continue her role as a producer at WWE

As mentioned above, Kim began working as a producer after retiring as a wrestler and received positive reviews. With this in mind, it's possible that she may be recruited to the creative team to continue in her role as producer.

It was reported by Jon Alba of The Takedown on SI that the TNA Hall of Famer was an important name in the women's division. It's no secret that WWE has received criticism from fans for how it has booked the division. With this in mind, hiring Gail will be beneficial.

#3. A coach in the Performance Center

Another role that former superstars often assume after retiring from in-ring competition is that of a coach at the Performance Center, which has helped many current top stars improve their skills.

Although Gail didn't get much of the spotlight during her stints with the Stamford-based promotion, she proved herself when she got an opportunity at TNA, becoming a multi-time IMPACT Knockouts Champion. Although she has served as a producer for the past few years, her knowledge of the ring is still something that many can use.

#2. Gail Kim can be an on-screen talent in the managerial role

While there are many backstage roles Gail can take up in the Stamford-based promotion, another role that she can definitely excel in is guiding up-and-coming superstars.

Since there are still several female names who are rising in the division, the former Women's Champion can help them improve their craft and enhance their character as a manager. Interestingly, one current superstar Kim has a positive relationship with is Michin, whom she mentored in the past.

#1. Gail Kim can also be a general manager

Another on-screen role that the TNA Hall of Famer can take up is that of a general manager of one of the three brands of the Stamford-based promotion. Although GMs generally don't get involved in in-ring action, they still play a vital role weekly.

Since Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce can somewhat handle SmackDown and RAW, respectively, NXT might be a good fit for Gail. It's filled with upcoming stars, and the 48-year-old doing business alongside Ava will be interesting to see.

