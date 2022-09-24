4 moments that show why Sami Zayn is the most entertaining member of The Bloodline

Sami Zayn's run with The Bloodline is a gift that keeps on giving. Ever since The Master Strategist allied himself with Roman Reigns' faction, he has been a constant highlight. Zayn's antics have helped add an extra dimension to what was already the most compelling storyline in all of WWE.

The Great Liberator has struck up a unique dynamic with every member of the dynasty, generating a multitude of potential future storylines with each. The combination of his desperate need for validation and natural goofiness takes the audience on a rollercoaster of emotions on a weekly basis. Since joining the group, Zayn has proven time and again that he is arguably the most entertaining member of The Bloodline.

In honor of his official induction as The Honorary Uce, here are four moments that show why Sami Zayn is the most entertaining member of the iconic faction.

#4: Sami Zayn steals the show at Roman Reigns' 2-year celebration

One of Sami Zayn's greatest strengths is his comedic talent, which is almost unrivaled in WWE. He has perfected the art of playing a delusional, goofy heel at a level not seen since peak R-Truth. He produces multiple moments of comedy gold on a weekly basis, playing the perfect foil to The Usos, Roman Reigns and recently, Solo Sikoa.

Arguably the funniest of his many hilarious segments with The Bloodline came on the go-home Smackdown for WWE Clash At The Castle 2022. The faction organized a celebration in honor of The Tribal Chief surpassing two years as Universal champion. Zayn came out dressed to the nines in a hilarious contrast to The Usos' casual attire before having the crowd in stitches with his ridiculous attempts at playing hypeman to Jey Uso.

In a group so focused on titles and dominance, Sami Zayn flawlessly managed to be funny.

#3: Sami Zayn sacrifices himself for Roman Reigns

iBeast @ibeastIess SAMI ZAYN TOOK A CLAYMORE FOR ROMAN REIGNS.



Na he's a real one.



Brilliant ending segment. SAMI ZAYN TOOK A CLAYMORE FOR ROMAN REIGNS.Na he's a real one. Brilliant ending segment. https://t.co/PctXDDU2fE

Roman Reigns' heelish ways sometimes mean that he requires backup to save him from the jaws of defeat. Reigns has occaionally used The Usos and Paul Heyman as shields against his opponents, leaving them to be destroyed as he flees to safety. Even Solo Sikoa announced his arrival in The Bloodline by pulling a referee out of the ring to save The Tribal Chief from defeat.

However, only Sami Zayn has shown willingness to put his body on the line to save The Head Of The Table. This was highlighted when he saved Reigns from multiple Claymore kicks by throwing his body in the way with The Usos unavailable. This not only earned him The Tribal Chief's gratitude, but also showed that he is most willing to sacrifice everything for The Bloodline.

#2: Sami Zayn is torn between his new family and his best friend

Where will Sami's loyalties eventually fall?

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been best friends for almost two decades. Their career trajectories have intertwined in promotions all over the world since they first clashed in 2003. In WWE, the duo have shared both wholesome moments of friendship and fierce rivalries.

Zayn's extensive history with Owens came head-to-head with his loyalty to The Bloodline when The Prizefighter faced Jey Uso on RAW. Mid-match, Uso instructed The Master Strategist to hit Owens with a steel chair to help him win. The Honorary Uce hesitated, eventually costing Main Event Jey the match and causing friction between them.

While the rest of the members are mainly concerned with their standing in the family, Zayn brings a different, but just as entertaining connection. This conflict may end up engineering the faction's eventual breakup, especially considering Owens' history with Roman Reigns.

#1: Sami Zayn officially becomes The Bloodline's Honorary Uce

Sami Zayn's official induction as The Honorary Uce of The Bloodline was a masterpiece. It had drama, humor and emotion in spades, making for extremely compelling television. First, Roman Reigns teased kicking him out of the faction by instructing well-known detractor Jey Uso to strip him of his Bloodline t-shirt.

The Tribal Chief then swerved everyone by gifting Zayn an "Honorary Uce" t-shirt, driving the latter into giddy ectasy. This segment highlighted much of what makes The Master Strategist entertaining, from his comedic and dramatic chops to his underlying babyface potential.

In the aftermath of the segment, Zayn earned more plaudits than Paul Heyman, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns himself.

