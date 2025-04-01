4 signs Gunther is losing at WWE WrestleMania 41

Gunther captured the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2024 by defeating Damian Priest and will be defending the title later this month at WrestleMania 41. Jey Uso eliminated John Cena to win the Men's Royal Rumble match and selected The Ring General as his opponent at The Show of Shows.

The leader of Imperium had a dominant 666-day reign as Intercontinental Champion before it came to an end at the hands of Sami Zayn last year at WrestleMania XL. He could be in danger of losing his title at WWE WrestleMania for the second year in a row when he battles Uso later this month.

Listed below are four signs that Gunther will lose the World Heavyweight Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#4. Gunther defeated Jey Uso at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

The rivalry between Gunther and Jey Uso has been going on for months. The Yeet Master challenged the veteran for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this year but came up short.

However, Jey Uso has become more popular since his loss to the champion in January, and the crowd will be rooting for him at WWE WrestleMania 41. The promotion is likely planning on having Uso avenge his loss and capture the title at the biggest show of the year.

#3. Uso has already proven he can beat the World Heavyweight Champion

Gunther defended the Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso last year on the February 19, 2024, episode of WWE RAW. Main Event Jey connected with a Frog Splash and had the match won, but Jimmy Uso interfered and cost his brother the title.

The Men's Royal Rumble winner went for another Frog Splash after Jimmy Uso's interference, but the champion was ready and blocked it before connecting with a Powerbomb for the pinfall victory. Uso would have captured the Intercontinental Championship if it were not for the interference, but the match proved that he could defeat the leader of Imperium.

#2. WWE has made Jey Uso look weak ahead of the title match

Jey Uso has been struggling for the past few weeks on RAW, and Gunther has been getting a kick out of his rival's botches. Uso botched a dive out of the ring recently, and the World Heavyweight Champion mocked him on social media.

The 39-year-old also slipped while attempting a Spear last month, and Gunther capitalized on the mistake. It appears that the promotion is purposefully making Jey Uso seem overwhelmed, but it could be a way to make the moment of him winning the title at WrestleMania even more special.

#1. Uso will have backup at WrestleMania

Jimmy Uso stepped up for his brother and battled Gunther in a singles match last night on WWE RAW. The 37-year-old defeated the former Bloodline member via referee's decision and then brutally attacked him following the bell.

Jey Uso attempted to make the save, but the World Heavyweight Champion tied him up in the ropes. He then busted Jimmy Uso open, and the veteran required medical attention following the attack. Main Event Jey could have backup at WWE WrestleMania 41, as his brother will likely be out for revenge following the heinous attack last night.

