4 signs Jey Uso will turn on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns made his triumphant return to WWE television last week on RAW. The Head of the Table had not been seen since he was attacked by Bron Breakker on the RAW following WrestleMania 41 before his return on the red brand earlier this month.On this past Monday's edition of RAW, Roman Reigns confronted Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed during the final segment of the show. Paul Heyman's faction attacked Reigns, but Jey Uso made the save. It was announced by the company today that Reigns and The Yeet Master will be teaming up to battle Reed and Breakker in a tag team match at SummerSlam 2025.Listed below are four signs that Jey Uso will betray Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.#4. Roman Reigns rarely helps Jey Uso in WWEJey Uso saved Roman Reigns on RAW this past Monday night from a brutal attack by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Bronson Reed was moments away from hitting The OTC with a Tsunami Splash when Uso rushed to the ring.Uso could secretly resent Roman Reigns for rarely having his back when he needed it. He may be planning on betraying his former Bloodline stablemate at WWE SummerSlam as a way to get revenge and to make it known that he no longer supports him.#3. Paul Heyman needs someone to replace Seth RollinsMonday Night RAW - Source: GettySeth Rollins won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match last month, and it seemed like the promotion had major plans for him this year. Unfortunately, The Visionary suffered an injury during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.Paul Heyman may decide to approach Jey Uso ahead of WWE SummerSlam and cut a deal with the former World Heavyweight Champion. The Oracle could ensure that Jey Uso would be given the Money in the Bank contract to cash in for a future title shot if he betrayed Roman Reigns during the tag team match at WWE SummerSlam.#2. He may be planning on reuniting with Solo SikoaJey Uso and Solo Sikoa used to be aligned in The Bloodline, but that is no longer the case. Sikoa has now formed the My Family Tree faction on WWE SmackDown alongside Tama Tonga, JC Mateo, and Talla Tonga (Hikuleo). Sikoa will be defending the United States Championship against Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage match at WWE SummerSlam.Sikoa and Uso could reach an agreement ahead of SummerSlam. Main Event Jey may decide to betray Roman Reigns at the PLE in exchange for a prominent position in the My Family Tree faction. Sikoa likely still has issues with Reigns after failing to become the new Tribal Chief of The Bloodline earlier this year. Reigns got the better of the former North American Champion in a Tribal Combat match on the January 6 edition of WWE RAW.#1. Seth Rollins' injury could have forced plans to change View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRoman Reigns shared a video following this past Monday's episode of RAW and noted that Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed believe they are the future of WWE. However, the 40-year-old stated that the only way to become the future of the company was to win major matches at PLEs and create moments.&quot;If Main Event Jey Uso, The Yeet Man himself, would trust me one last time, I loved it last night. I loved standing shoulder to shoulder, taking on anybody. I love doing that with my family. If he'll trust me, and accept this challenge with me, I say we take on the Bron-Brons,&quot; said Reigns.Jey Uso did not issue a response to Roman Reigns before the match was made official earlier today. This could be a hint that Uso does not trust The OTC and may be planning on betraying him at WWE SummerSlam.