4 signs that John Cena could turn face at WWE SummerSlam 2025

The next stop on John Cena's Farewell Tour will be SummerSlam 2025. Unless Seth Rollins cashes in before that, Cena will battle Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The two squared off at WrestleMania 41 with The GOAT using underhanded methods to take the title away from The American Nightmare. Cena's Farewell Tour has been a focal point of programming this year, and it's been a success.

A heel turn at the Elimination Chamber turned WWE on its head, as Cena had almost always portrayed the heroic champion of the people. His villainous turn has produced some great segments.

However, he could return to his prior persona before he hangs up his boots. The next four signs indicate that John Cena will turn face at SummerSlam:

#4. It's the earliest possible spot for the change to occur

Since John Cena defended his title against CM Punk at Night of Champions, he probably won't put it on the line again until SummerSlam. Saturday Night's Main Event is next on the calendar, but he'll likely sit out the show in Atlanta.

Rhodes will appear since he's from the area. With weeks to build to a second huge showdown, writers will have to come up with different angles and talking points. One could be each star poking holes in the other's persona.

If WWE is going to go with a face turn, it needs to happen at a big PLE. Few fit that template more than SummerSlam.

#3. The teases at and before Night of Champions

The biggest talking point during the build-up to Cena vs. Punk at Night of Champions was The Franchise Player's version of the pipebomb. The Leader of Cenation mimicked The Best in the World's infamous 2011 promo that turned WWE on its head.

It got several more fans to cheer the heel Cena. They joined the thousands of others who still root for the once heroic face of the company. During the actual match, Punk and Cena had to team up to fend off Seth Rollins and his faction.

They eventually shook hands and hugged. This was after Cena tossed away the title belt he was going to hit Punk with. There are only so many times the same act can be teased before it leads to a big change.

Those actions could lead to an eventual face turn during or after his match with Rhodes. The handshake could even take place following their second clash of 2025.

#2. A portion of the fans are cheering him despite his heel work

Some fans change their allegiances when a star or stars change their persona. Particular performers are better at portraying certain characters. Others, like Kevin Owens, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Bayley, are great at playing both sides.

Cena's heel turn may have shocked the world, but it didn't turn every fan against him as intended. Some diehard fans will follow a star no matter what they say or do. After his reverse pipebomb, more fans started to accept whatever he said.

The best heel turns put the fans clearly on one side. The crowd still sings along to Seth Rollins' theme and then cheers for Roman Reigns a minute later when he mentions him.

That popularity and following could force a change back to a face turn, but one that is less bubble gum and more grounded in reality.

#1. Cody Rhodes could turn heel at SummerSlam

If WWE wants to do something daring, they could pull off a double turn at SummerSlam. This would include Rhodes turning heel, making Cena a face again by default.

Cena could try to cheat but then stop himself, allowing Cody to turn to the dark side. He could also join sides with The Rock if The final Boss decides to show up in New Jersey.

Pulling off a double turn at SummerSlam would be another huge moment on Cena's Farewell Tour and one that would set WWE up for the rest of 2025.

