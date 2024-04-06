4 signs Rey Mysterio will get betrayed again at WrestleMania 40

Rey Mysterio will compete in a huge blockbuster tag team match at WrestleMania 40 against Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio. However, it looks like the WWE Hall of Famer has been digging his own grave and making an enemy in his camp in the form of Carlito.

Rey has been overlooking the 45-year-old for quite some time, as he did not even consider Carlito to be his partner for WrestleMania 40. Moreover, what happened on the go-home edition of SmackDown drops a major hint that Saturday night in Philadelphia could be a nightmare for the Master of 619.

Let's look at four potential signs that seem to indicate that Rey Mysterio will get yet another betrayal at The Showcase of The Immortals.

#4. Carlito's expression changed on SmackDown

After Dragon Lee got ambushed on SmackDown following a mystery attack, he was snubbed from the tag team match happening at WrestleMania 40. As a result, Carlito went into Rey Mysterio's locker room, hoping that the legendary luchador would choose him this time to be his tag team partner at The Show of Shows.

However, as soon as Mysterio revealed that Andrade would replace Dragon Lee, Carlito's expression changed, with his face turning pale. He took a pause, unable to fathom, as he felt betrayed by the WWE Hall of Famer once again because Rey chose the RAW superstar over him.

The change in his facial expressions was a major sign that he could possibly turn against the Master of 619 at WrestleMania 40. Frustrations were visibly broiling within the Caribbean Cool and it could be a matter of time before he vents out his weeks of resentment.

#3. The Dragon Lee attack was a warning sign

In a shocking turn of events on SmackDown, Dragon Lee was assaulted and injured backstage, which took him off the WrestleMania 40 matchcard. Carlito is believed to be the alleged mastermind behind the attack.

The 28-year-old star getting ambushed just days before his scheduled 'Mania match was seemingly an ultimatum for Rey Mysterio. The Dragon Lee attack was a potential sign that Carlito's patience had reached its boiling point and he could strike on the Master of 619 at any moment.

With Mysterio yet again making an imprudent decision by choosing another superstar over the Caribbean Cool and taking away Carlito's WrestleMania XL moment, it could result in repercussions at The Showcase of The Immortals.

#2. Everyone turns on Rey Mysterio after he chooses a new partner

Rey Mysterio has had a history of betrayals that started with his son, Dominik Mysterio. However, all the betrayals he suffered had one similarity and a common story. Every time the legendary luchador chooses a new partner, overlooking the one he already has, it turns out catastrophic.

When the Master of 619 joined hands with Edge (Adam Copeland) in 2022 to fight The Judgment Day, Dominik felt overshadowed, which resulted in him turning on both superstars. A similar thing happened last year when Rey Mysterio brought Carlito into the Latino World Order, which put Santos Escobar in the backseat.

As a result, Escobar felt betrayed and backstabbed his idol out of resentment, thus feeling overlooked within the faction. It is noteworthy that the legendary luchador has been repeating the same thing yet again by turning a blind eye to Carlito and choosing Dragon Lee as his closest ally.

Expand Tweet

Therefore, the occurrence of the same pattern and Mysterio repeating history is a major sign that he will once again be on the receiving end of a huge betrayal.

#1. The Carlito-Mysterio rift happening on the go-home edition of SmackDown

One of the things that drops a major hint about Carlito turning against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 40 is WWE accentuating the storyline on the final episode of SmackDown before The Show of Shows.

With the Master of 619 currently involved in his rivalry with Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio, the company could have saved the potential Carlito-Mysterio rift for post-Mania. However, WWE highlighting this story ahead of the grandest event is a major sign of huge things incoming.

Therefore, it appears that the 45-year-old star would betray Rey Mysterio during his tag team match at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

