4 Signs Sami Zayn will turn heel and join Kevin Owens

The ruthless Kevin Owens showed his true colors on WWE RAW by leveling Sami Zayn with a Package Piledriver. The OG Bloodline member faced CM Punk in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on Monday night. Punk continued to taunt Zayn throughout the contest and finally hit the GTS for the win.

The two men showed mutual respect after the contest, but Kevin Owens wasn’t ready to simply sit back and watch. He attacked Sami Zayn and hit the Package Piledriver to make a statement.

Many fans believe that The Underdog from the Underground will get into a rivalry with Owens in the coming weeks. However, there are some signs that he may join The Prizefighter.

Check out four signs Sami Zayn could turn heel to team up with Kevin Owens en route to WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. Being a babyface in WWE isn't working out for Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has been a babyface for a long time. He left The OG Bloodline and embarked on a journey that saw him become an Undisputed Tag Team Champion with Kevin Owens and also the Intercontinental Champion twice.

In recent months, being a babyface hasn’t worked out for the WWE star. He has suffered many losses in recent months against top heels, including Drew McIntyre.

In recent weeks, he has been ridiculed by other top faces, including Seth Rollins and CM Punk. The storyline could be a sign that even the babyfaces don’t see him as a threat and want to see some fire in him. That could lead to his heel turn after Kevin Owens’ actions on Monday night.

#3. Karrion Kross said something to Zayn that struck the right cord

WWE Superstars’ interactions with Karrion Kross have usually meant just one thing - a heel turn. Triple H has done well in telling different stories over multiple weeks before superstars turned heel after meeting The Herald of Doomsday.

The latest edition of WWE RAW saw Sami Zayn and Jey Uso share a moment backstage where the Honorary Uce seemed to forgive Jey for eliminating him. Karrion Kross pointed out that Zayn continued to watch as people lived their dream at his expense.

The overall tone of Sami's and Karrion's interactions has been similar to those The Herald of Doomsday has had with top WWE stars before. Each one has gone on to turn heel at some point.

This could lead to Sami’s heel turn soon, and he could join Kevin Owens in his fight against those who have continuously stolen opportunities from them.

#2. No one came out to help Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn has tried to help his friends in WWE for countless weeks. He tried to help Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, CM Punk, and others over the months.

The Underdog from the Underground’s loyalty did not pay off on Monday night. While Cody Rhodes came out to save Roman Reigns from Kevin Owens’s attack, he did not do the same for Zayn.

Jey Uso, who was backstage, also did not try to help him. CM Punk was knocked out at ringside, and couldn’t do much for his so-called friend.

It looks like Kevin Owens wanted to show Sami Zayn the true faces of his “friends.” He hit Zayn with the banned move with many of his friends in the arena, none of whom stepped up to help him. The angle could see him agree with Owens and join him on his heelish path for vengeance.

#1. Kevin Owens showed remorse for his actions

Kevin Owens has already leveled Randy Orton with the Package Piledriver. He showed no remorse for his actions, as Orton tried to stop him in his quest to target Cody Rhodes.

However, his emotions were different on Monday Night RAW. He did show some remorse for his actions after he hit Sami Zayn with the Package Piledriver while battling his injuries.

Continuing from the previous point, it could be a sign that he did so reluctantly because he wanted to show Sami Zayn how much his so-called friends cared for him.

The Underdog from the Underground could come out on RAW in a couple of weeks to state that Kevin Owens’ actions opened his eyes. He could then target Jey Uso first to keep the Royal Rumble winner busy heading into WWE WrestleMania 41.

Zayn and Owens could join forces for another tag team match at The Show of Shows, possibly against Randy Orton and another babyface star.

