4 signs Seth Rollins will be kicked out of The Vision soon

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins could soon be shown the door by the members of his faction. He has somewhat hit a rocky patch with his manager, Paul Heyman, and this week on SmackDown, it all came out in the open. The Wiseman, meanwhile, has also expressed his displeasure with Rollins' conduct, and he may soon take action on it. The faction that came into existence soon after WrestleMania 41 might even get disbanded soon, before anybody could have anticipated. And the reason is Seth Rollins.In this listicle, we will discuss four signs that The Architect will be kicked out of the faction soon.#4 Seth Rollins disobeyed Paul Heyman on SmackDownThe Visionary openly defied Paul Heyman's orders on SmackDown this week. This could be a significant indication that his days as the leader of the group may be numbered. He had interfered in Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes' tag team match against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Seth came out of nowhere and gave a Curb Stomp to Orton, thus giving advantage to Bronson Reed, who later scored a pinfall on Orton after a Tsunami.However, Rollins wasn't done even after his mates won the match. He wanted to rush back inside the ring once again to attack Cody Rhodes, his opponent at Crown Jewel PLE this month. Heyman tried to stop him but Seth didn't listen and went back in. And before he could execute his Curb Stomp, Cody gave him a Cross Rhodes. Heyman was visibly anguished with Seth's conduct, and he even stopped Breakker and Reed from interfering and saving their leader. Seth Rollins was left high and dry. #3 Paul Heyman walked away from him after thatHeyman, somewhere, wanted Seth to face the music for his actions. He literally walked away as Rollins lay on the mat outside the ring. The Wiseman looked furious with The Architect after he openly defied his orders in front of the people. This could be a big sign that the 60-year-old executive can soon find a replacement for Seth in the group.#2 Constant reference to Brock LesnarBrock Lesnar's return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025 has changed the dynamics of the game. He has been Heyman's most trusted client in the company, and the world saw it on Wrestlepalooza when The Wiseman shockingly came out to announce for his former client. Before this event, Lesnar and Heyman met on SmackDown, a day before, where The Beast told Heyman that they needed to talk. This could have rattled Seth Rollins, and it could be one of the reasons behind his changed conduct towards Heyman. He might have sensed that sooner or later, Heyman would betray him for Lesnar.#1 Seth Rollins being exposed by WWE Undisputed Champion, Cody RhodesSeth Rollins has also been left red-faced by Cody Rhodes after their face-off on RAW a few days ago. Cody has rubbed Seth the wrong way by reminding him that the latter hasn't been able to defeat him ever in WWE. In their three one-on-one encounters, Cody has beaten Seth in all three matches, and this is one embarrassing truth for Rollins.He appeared disturbed after this segment with Cody, and he could be seen telling Heyman that he needed to defeat Cody. Heyman has been telling Seth that Cody is in his head, and he needs to overcome that. Cody, somewhere down the line, exposed Seth Rollins, and this could be a reason behind Seth's discomfort. It now remains to be seen if The Visionary will be able to defeat Cody in their fourth match, now that he has a group to back him.