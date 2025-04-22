4 signs WWE is building to Brock Lesnar's return

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE television since his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. The veteran lost to The American Nightmare and shook his hand after the match.

Paul Heyman used to serve as Lesnar's manager back in the day but is now aligned with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. The company is very successful at the moment, but bringing Lesnar back would garner even more attention.

Listed below are four signs WWE is building toward Lesnar's return.

#4. Brock Lesnar could make his WWE return to join Paul Heyman's new faction

Paul Heyman managed Brock Lesnar during several title reigns and helped make the veteran one of the most feared WWE Superstars on the roster. He did the same for Roman Reigns but ended his partnership with The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 41.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have had several memorable clashes over the years, and they could potentially renew their rivalry this year. Lesnar may decide to finally return to the company to join Paul Heyman's new faction alongside Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. This would likely eventually lead to Reigns and Lesnar squaring off once again.

#3. Becky Lynch claimed she wasn't wrestling anymore before her WrestleMania return

Becky Lynch claimed that she wasn't wrestling anymore ahead of WrestleMania 41, only to return as Lyra Valkyria's partner at The Show of Shows. Brock Lesnar reportedly told a fan recently that he was retired, but he could also secretly be planning on making his return.

Lesnar would instantly be placed in a marquee storyline upon his return to the promotion. He may have claimed he was retired to throw off fans and could show up in the weeks ahead.

#2. He would be a perfect mentor for Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker lost the Intercontinental Championship to Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal 4-Way match during Night 2 of WrestleMania. However, the 27-year-old has been elevated to the main event scene after joining Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on WWE RAW.

Brock Lesnar could return as Breakker's mentor and help show him what it takes to stay at the top of the card. This may also lead to a potential dream match between Lesnar and Breakker down the line.

#1. He is still in phenomenal shape

Brock Lesnar hasn't wrestled a match in almost two years, but looks to still be in fantastic shape. The Next Big Thing was recently spotted in a photo with a fan and appeared to be in great physical condition.

The veteran was named in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and hasn't appeared since the controversy. However, his star power is undeniable, and the company would likely want to bring him back at some point. The promotion has also inked a ten-year deal with Netflix, and the streaming platform could push for his return to add another big name to the RAW roster.

