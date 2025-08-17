4 Stars who confessed to having a crush on Trish Stratus in WWE

Trish Stratus is one of the biggest figures in the history of the WWE women's division. Without her, the division might not even have reached the point where it is now. Trish is not only a legendary star because of her impressive in-ring performance but also for her unmatched beauty, which made her a crush for many.

Ad

The list is so long that it even includes stars and wrestlers. In this article, we will discuss four superstars who confessed to having a crush on Trish Stratus in WWE.

#4. Jimmy Uso recently confessed to having a crush on Trish Stratus

Jimmy Uso and Naomi made an appearance on What's Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon. Here, Big Jim finally confessed that Stratus was his first crush. He even said that only the poster of Trish was allowed in his room when he was growing up.

Ad

Trending

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

The WWE Women's World Champion also joked about this by stating that 80% of the male population on Earth probably has Trish as their first crush.

"I told Trish [Stratus] she was the only poster my mom allowed to have up. My first poster in our room. Yeah, Trish was the first one we were allowed to have. [Naomi: She was your first crush, and it was legit.] Yeah, all of us. Probably half the 80% of the male population here on Earth," Jimmy Uso said.

Ad

#3. Matt Sydal

Matt Sydal is a former WWE star and is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. In 2014, Matt admitted to having a major crush on the veteran and called her 'sweetie'. He took his official X account to make the declaration.

"She's a sweetie! I have a lots of love for and a major crush on @trishstratuscom 😍," he tweeted.

Matt Sydal @MattSydal She's a sweetie! I have a lots of love for and a major crush on @trishstratuscom 😍 RT @DPhoenix22 @findeva… http://t.co/FYXjSIg97T

Ad

Though both stars never shared the screen together, the tweet is evident to show that Sydal had a crush on Trish, at least around 2014.

#2. Otis' love for WWE veteran once got him into big trouble

Otis is currently on hiatus from WWE, but the Alpha Academy member once shared an incident of getting in trouble due to his love for the legendary star. In an interview, the 33-year-old star revealed how he was once excited at a WWE event and attempted to slap his hand at Trish during her entrance.

Ad

However, the security guard speared him and prevented him from touching Stratus. This shows that Otis somewhat has love for Trish, which indeed got him into big trouble.

"It hurt, every bit of it hurt. I was a 200-pound fifth grader – I looked like a man almost," he said.

#1. Maven

Maven is a retired star and a major figure famous for his time with the Stamford-based promotion. In 2023, the former WWE star posted a video on his official YouTube channel where he confirmed having a mini-crush on Trish Stratus. He also praised her beauty by calling her a gorgeous woman.

Ad

"Trish is I would say an icon when it comes to just gorgeous women that enter this business. And I remember I had a little mini crush on Trish. I found myself sitting next to her on a plane. Completely harmless. But for probably the better part of 10 hours I was, you know, in that nervous anticipation you're getting ready to go on a date. She was probably thinking of everything but that," he said.

Ad

He also added that he is thankful to Trish and Lita for their contributions to professional wrestling and for what they taught the women's division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!