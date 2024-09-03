4 stars who must be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2025

Many fans are already anticipating who will be included in the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame. The event is not only used for fans to see wrestling legends return but also as a way to commemorate their legacy and achievements.

The 2024 WWE Hall of Fame saw Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, Thunderbolt Patterson, Lia Maivia, and The U.S. Express inducted. Muhammad Ali joined them in the Celebrity Wing. In 2025, a new set of legends will join them.

For this list, we will look at four stars who could be inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame.

#4. Many of the Anoa'i family are pushing for Umaga to be inducted

The Anoa'i family has been filled with legendary and iconic wrestlers. Stars like Rikishi, Yokozuna, The Wild Samoans, and more are already part of the WWE Hall of Fame. However, one legend who has yet to take his place in the lineup is Umaga.

The Samoan Bulldozer was one of the most dominant superstars in the Stamford-based promotion and had memorable feuds with John Cena and Bobby Lashley. Aside from wrestling fans, Rikishi and Zilla Fatu have already pushed for the legend to be inducted, and with how hot The Bloodline's story is lately, there could be no better time.

#3. Former WWE star recently pushed for Bray Wyatt to be inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame

In August 2023, the wrestling world was shocked by the announcement of Bray Wyatt's untimely passing. He was best known for portraying several dark characters in the ring, the most notable being The Fiend. His legacy will now be carried on by The Wyatt Sicks, a group led by his brother Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas). However, a Hall of Fame induction is also fitting.

Bray's fiancee and former WWE ring announcer JoJo agreed with fans that Wyatt should be inducted into next year's Hall of Fame. She said that he deserves it as one of the greatest minds in wrestling, which many fans have surely agreed on.

#2. Batista has been long overdue for an induction

Batista's last match was at WrestleMania 35 [Image Credits: WWE.com]

Fans have eagerly been waiting for the Hall of Fame induction of a legendary wrestler, who was supposed to be inducted four years ago. The name in question here is none other than Batista. He was supposed to be part of the 2020 Hall of Fame, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the program. In the following years, his Hollywood schedule did not align with the ceremony.

The Animal has recently expressed that he is still interested in being inducted into the Hall of Fame if his schedule allows. Hopefully, the former champion and fans won't have to wait longer than 2025 to see him be inducted finally.

#1. John Cena is officially retiring in 2025

After over 20 years in the business, John Cena has announced that he will officially retire from in-ring competition in 2025. He will have a tour next year to close out this chapter of his life, and he could start with a Hall of Fame announcement.

Many current superstars who were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame are still performing. Paul Heyman and Rey Mysterio are just a couple of the recent ones. The Cenation Leader could follow in their footsteps next year.

