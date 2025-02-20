4 stars who should replace John Cena in the WWE Men's Elimination Chamber Match

John Cena is one of the biggest stars in WWE history. He debuted on the main roster in 2002 and won his first world title in 2005. From that time onward, he remained a massive name in the company.

Unfortunately, Cena's career is wrapping up this year. He aims to have his last match in December. Before then, however, Cena is looking to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1.

Surprisingly, that has become a source of a lot of controversy among fans. Unlike the other five men set to enter the bout, Cena did not win a qualifying match to earn his spot. Instead, he flexed his tenure and star power to claim one of the six spots despite a significant ongoing losing streak.

To some fans, Cena doesn't deserve to be part of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. This article will take a look at four stars who arguably deserve to be in the bout over Cena given his recent win-loss record and his lack of effort at qualifying for the bout.

Below are four stars who should replace John Cena in the WWE Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

#4. AJ Styles could certainly qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match

AJ Styles has had quite the pro wrestling career. Before joining WWE, he wrestled in numerous top companies. In fact, AJ even competed in World Championship Wrestling before the company ceased operations in 2001.

The Phenomenal One has done a lot in WWE and pro wrestling as a whole. He has held mid-card titles, world titles, and tag team gold. He has also been the ace of TNA Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and, of course, World Wrestling Entertainment.

While John Cena didn't qualify for a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, there is little doubt AJ would have. In fact, by beating Dominik Mysterio on RAW, it could be argued he already did more to earn a spot than Cena did.

#3. Bron Breakker likely wants to become a double champion in WWE

Bron Breakker is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner. He has already had a great beginning to his career, being a two-time NXT Champion, a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion, and a two-time Intercontinental Champion. He has done a ton in his young career with no signs of slowing down.

The Big Bad Booty Nephew is currently enjoying his second reign as the WWE Intercontinental Champion. He regained the title by defeating Jey Uso, the very same man who temporarily beat him for the belt to begin with.

Breakker is young, a champion, and wins a ton of matches. There is no doubt he'd make a splash in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match if given a chance. Plus, he'd likely love to try to go on and win the world title from Cody Rhodes and become a double champion. Only a few stars have managed to do that with singles gold.

#2. Jimmy Uso entering the bout could lead to an incredible story

Jimmy Uso spent the bulk of his career in WWE known for being one-half of The Usos, alongside his twin brother Jey. He has also been a key player in The Bloodline saga over the years.

There is a story to be told with Jimmy Uso in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. His brother Jey won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match and will battle Gunther at WWE WrestleMania for the World Heavyweight Title. In theory, Big Jim could try to replicate that success via an Elimination Chamber win.

If Jimmy were in the bout over Cena, he could potentially win the match and then battle Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. The weekend could then close with both members of The Usos holding world titles. That story is better than whatever Cena likely does.

#1. LA Knight is a big star left out of the bout

LA Knight is one of WWE's most popular stars. His popularity surged out of nowhere not long after Triple H took over the creative direction of the company and Knight changed from Max Dupri to the man fans know and love today.

The Megastar is seemingly focused on regaining the WWE United States Title. He had a great reign with the belt before losing it to Shinsuke Nakamura. Now, he seemingly wants to get the belt back, but it feels as if he's just spinning his wheels.

Instead of Knight being focused on the US Title, he should be part of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Given his star power, it seems like a bizarre decision to exclude him from the bout. Knight would be much for fitting than Cena, especially since he's full-time and John is part-time.

