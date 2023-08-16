4  stars WWE released in the past year

WWE is an extremely competitive place to be employed, knowing the cut-throat reputation of the industry. While one could arguably make a place for themselves on the promotion's roster, it is rather difficult to sustain it, considering the enormous array of talent that find their way to the Stamford-based promotion every year. Naturally, this competitive nature pushes superstars to give their best.

However, wrestlers who don't fit the stringent requirements are also constantly shown the door, leaving very little room for stagnation. While most releases can be due to performance, or based on budget-cuts, there have been instances where superstars have been released due to their errant behavior or outside activities. The year 2022 has been no exception to the same, having witnessed releases of all kinds.

While there were numerous releases in the last year, here's a glance at four stars the Stamford-based promotion released in 2022:

#4. WWE released Brian Kendrick

Having made his WWE debut in 2002, Brian Kendrick is one of the most experienced wrestlers in the business. After wrestling in promotions like TNA and ROH, Kendrick returned in 2014 after he was released back in 2009. While he returned as a wrestler, towards the end of his tenure, he took on the role of a producer.

One of his highlights as a producer was producing Ronda Rousey's match at Survivor Series WarGames. While things seemed to be going well for Kendrick, he was eventually released from his WWE contract in 2022. Since then, the 44-year-old has been scheduled for an AEW appearance, but that got eventually canceled.

#3. Mandy Rose

After making her appearance on Tough Enough in 2015, Mandy Rose made her main roster debut in 2017. This proved the company's belief in her abilities. During her tenure with the promotion, Rose captured the NXT Women's Championship in 2021. Based on how things were going, it seemed as if Rose would soon receive a big push.

However, matters took a turn for the worse in 2022. Mandy Rose was released by WWE for sharing rather explicit images on her FanTime account which went against the promotion's moral code. The top bosses felt that her activity on FanTime was outside the parameters of her deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

#2. Antonio Cesaro

Not many in wrestling have the technical abilities of Antonio Cesaro. Whether in singles competition or as a tag team, the 42-year-old always seemed to thrive. Cesaro's championship victories in WWE are a testament to the same. However, in 2022, the former US Champion's tenure with the promotion ended.

After his contract expired in February 2022, there were a lot of speculations around Cesaro's future in wrestling. While he wanted to continue being a part of the Stamford-based promotion, Cesaro was not happy with the contract extension offered to him. This led to the promotion letting him go.

#1. Samoa Joe

While Samoa Joe made a name for himself in ROH and TNA, many were excited to see what he would achieve in WWE when he signed up for NXT in 2015. While Joe could not become a world champion in the iconic promotion, he was a two-time United States Champion and three-time NXT Champion. However, his tenure with WWE ended in 2022.

In January last year, Samoa Joe was released by WWE. While a lot of rumors spread about Joe's release, the Stamford-based promotion stated that the 44-year-old was released due to a budget cut by the company. Since leaving the promotion, Joe has found a new home in AEW.

