4 SummerSlam 2025 matches that can be announced on WWE SmackDown tonight

SummerSlam 2025 will be one of WWE's biggest shows of the year. It will be the first-ever two-night edition of the event in the company's history. Therefore, WWE is expected to put some blockbuster matches on the card. With only two weeks left before the event, Triple H needs to change gears, and tonight's SmackDown could be a pivotal stage for it.

As of now, six matches have been announced for the event, including five championship matches and one tag team match featuring Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Randy Orton, and Jelly Roll. However, several other feuds have been going on on the roster, which could take the center stage at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Let's discuss four SummerSlam matches that WWE may announce on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

#4. Women's United States Title Match

Giulia currently holds the Women's United States Championship on SmackDown. Although she won the coveted title a few weeks ago, The Beautiful Madness has been wandering directionless since then. Meanwhile, the Women's Intercontinental Title picture has been thriving on RAW.

Therefore, WWE needs to put a major focus on Giulia's title reign as well, and SummerSlam could be a perfect stage to give her a push. Nick Aldis could officially announce her title match for The Biggest Party of The Summer tonight on SmackDown. The 31-year-old could compete against Zelina Vega as the latter might seek her rematch.

Also, stars like Michin, B-Fab, and Chelsea Green are active in the Women's United States Title. Therefore, WWE could also announce a multi-person match for the coveted championship at SummerSlam on tonight's SmackDown.

#3. Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black

Damian Priest and Aleister Black have been involved in tense backstage segments for the past few weeks on SmackDown. WWE has been teasing a heated feud between the two stars, and a rivalry seems to be brewing, especially since Black took down Priest's friend R-Truth on SmackDown.

Therefore, WWE may pit the two stars against each other at SummerSlam 2025. Black has been seeking a breakout moment since his return to WWE. Despite the massive hype around his comeback, Triple H and the creative team have miserably failed to give him a proper storyline on SmackDown.

Therefore, to build his momentum in the company, WWE could announce a match between Aleister Black and Damian Priest for SummerSlam tonight on the blue brand to settle their rivalry once and for all.

#2. WWE Tag Team Championship Match

WWE has been building The Wyatt Sicks as a force to be reckoned with. Last week on SmackDown, the eerie faction captured the WWE Tag Team Championship. Therefore, the company might put them on the card for SummerSlam to maintain their red-hot momentum.

The faction has destroyed almost all the tag teams on the roster, and they could now feud with a newly formed faction. Last week, Andrade and Rey Fenix put the entire tag team division on notice. It was an indication that WWE could be building the duo for something major down the line.

Tonight, they could challenge The Wyatt Sicks to put their title on the line at the upcoming premium live event. This match could be a great addition to the card, allowing underutilized talents like Andrade and Fenix to be in the spotlight.

#1. Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu may happen at SummerSlam

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu have been embroiled in a deeply personal feud since Money in the Bank. Their storyline has revolved around the United States Championship on SmackDown as Sikoa and his MFTs cost The Samoan Werewolf the coveted title at Night of Champions.

Therefore, Nick Aldis might announce a rematch between the former Bloodline members tonight. Rumors suggest that Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa could battle each other at SummerSlam. This could finally come true as WWE might add this marquee match to the card on the show tonight.

The company has been putting Jacob Fatu in the limelight as one of the prime babyfaces on SmackDown. As a result, he is expected to compete in a major singles match at The Biggest Party of The Summer. And there could be no better way than putting him against Solo Sikoa for the United States Title.

