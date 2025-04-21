4 Superstars who could've faced Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 instead of Joe Hendry

Randy Orton competed at WWE WrestleMania 41, as he shared the ring with TNA's Joe Hendry. While they had a quick yet memorable match, other names could have answered the open challenge as well.
Randy Orton was initially slated to battle Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41. However, The Prizefighter announced earlier this month that he unfortunately suffered a neck injury that would require surgery. The Viper then issued an open challenge ahead of The Show of Shows. It was eventually answered by TNA World Champion Joe Hendry. Many enjoyed the rather quick but entertaining match, but there were other names fans thought would answer the call.
In this list, we will look at four superstars who could've faced Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 instead of Joe Hendry:
#4. Sami Zayn would have been a good fit for Randy Orton
Before Kevin and Randy renewed their feud in March, Owens was feuding with Sami Zayn. The rivalry culminated in a stunning Unsanctioned Match at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. The former Intercontinental Champion hasn't been seen on television since then, but he was present during 'Mania week.
Due to Sami's real-life friendship with Kevin, he could have answered Orton's challenge and, in a way, dedicated that match to his friend. It could have also been Zayn's way to avenge The Prizefighter in his absence despite their on-screen rivalry.
#3. Many thought Rusev would return at WrestleMania 41
A few names were released from AEW a few months ago, one of them being Miro, who is best known to the WWE Universe as Rusev. Ahead of WrestleMania, it was reported that he had re-signed with the company, further sparking speculations about a possible return during the event.
Rusev and Randy have feuded before in the Stamford-based promotion, and it could have continued after WrestleMania if the former had answered The Viper's open challenge.
#2. Sheamus
Fans have not seen Sheamus for a while now on WWE television. Some thought that his absence was due to an injury, but reports say otherwise. Additionally, The Celtic Warrior competed at house shows during WWE's recent European Tour.
When it first emerged that Randy was without an opponent for WrestleMania, The Celtic Warrior was the first person to express his interest in fighting the 14-time World Champion. Many fans were also in favor of this idea, but he didn't show up. Both men have a shared history, and it's a proven fact that irrespective of the stage, the absent star will always deliver a five-star performance. Hence, it was baffling to see the creative team not have the Irish star answer Randy's open challenge.
#1. Jeff Hardy was rumored to answer Randy Orton's open challenge at WrestleMania 41
Joe Hendry's appearance at WrestleMania was enabled by the Stamford-based company's partnership with TNA Wrestling. With this in mind, other names from the promotion could have answered the challenge.
As per reports, Jeff Hardy was one of the names suggested to face The Apex Predator. However, plans seemingly fell through, and the TNA World Champion answered the challenge instead.
