4 Superstars that may retire in WWE

WWE is the pinnacle of professional wrestling. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut has existed under various names for around 70 years, but fans best know it as World Wrestling Entertainment.

The promotion features three major brands: RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Each of the three have their own television deals. Additionally, RAW has a b-show called Main Event, NXT has a b-show called Level Up, and the company recently filmed new content called WWE Speed before SmackDown, although what future the programming has remains to be seen.

With such a wealth of programming, it goes without saying that Triple H and WWE officials need to keep a sizable roster. Each brand has its own male superstars, female stars, and tag team talent. Every division has to have a plethora of personalities featured in order to keep things fresh.

Typically, pro wrestlers come and go. Some will stay in a promotion for a year or two, while some may last a decade or more. On some occasions, superstars will remain with a company until they retire. Given some recent social media discourse regarding this subject, this article will look at select stars who may retire while still part of the promotion.

Below are four superstars that may retire in WWE.

#4. Becky Lynch recently discussed her intentions to retire while in WWE

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch is arguably the biggest female star in WWE history. Her run as The Man has been extremely fruitful, leading to the beloved fan favorite headlining WrestleMania. She even became a double champion at that show.

While there was a lot of speculation regarding Becky Lynch's future and whether her WWE contract will expire in 2024, The Man recently touched on her plans. She shut down much of the speculation, however, noting that the company is her home and where she'll eventually retire.

It isn't clear how many years Becky intends to perform. She still does it at an extremely high level while maintaining being a mom. Fans would happily watch Lynch tear it up for another decade or more, but it remains to be seen if that's in the cards or not.

#3. Seth Rollins is a company man

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is arguably holding the second most prestigious championship in all of WWE. He is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. Not only that, but The Visionary was the first man ever to hold this iteration of the title and has continued to hold it ever since.

There is speculation regarding Seth's contract potentially ending in 2024. While some fans, including those of All Elite Wrestling, will instantly speculate about his future, there's little doubt that The Visionary is a lifer in WWE.

Rollins has worked closely with Triple H for years and publicly defends the company in media and on social media. He is one of the faces of the company, and when his time in the ring comes to an end, he'll surely finish it up in a World Wrestling Entertainment ring.

#2. Rey Mysterio recently signed a new deal

Expand Tweet

Rey Mysterio is an icon in professional wrestling. He became famous wrestling all over the world before joining WWE. This includes time spent in Mexico, World Championship Wrestling, and Extreme Championship Wrestling. He is a multi-time world champion.

It was recently reported that Dominik Mysterio signed a new five-year contract with the Stamford-based promotion. This then led to many wondering if Rey would follow suit, and he has. The Hall of Famer has allegedly signed a new three-year deal with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

While Mysterio is getting up there in age, he is still in great shape. The Hall of Famer can perform better than most performers half his age, and he has a connection with the fans that very few can replicate. While he'll undoubtedly slow down, it doesn't need to be any time in the immediate future.

#1. Roman Reigns is unlikely to ever wrestle elsewhere

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is a major star. He is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has been a title holder for over three years, dating back to 2020. He has headlined WrestleMania on numerous occasions too.

There isn't much information known about Roman Reigns' contract. He is on a much more part-time schedule than just about any other superstar in the company. That is unlikely to ever change, with the exception of his time with the promotion ending completely.

Regardless, The Tribal Chief is unlikely to ever compete outside of WWE. When his wrestling career ends, it will likely come due to Reigns shifting his focus from the company to Hollywood. Many suspect he'll have a successful career there, similar to John Cena, The Rock, and Batista.