4 Superstars Triple H must bring back for WWE Evolution 2025

It has recently been reported that Triple H and Co. may host WWE Evolution in the coming months. Many top stars and current champions are expected to appear, but some absent names may also return in time for the all-woman premium live event.
The first WWE Evolution event occurred on October 28, 2018, in Uniondale, New York. It featured Hall of Famers like Lita, Trish Stratus, and The Bella Twins, and current top stars Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair. Fans have since been waiting for another PLE of its kind to take place, and recent reports have claimed that it may occur in July 2025. Interestingly, there can be several names Triple H can bring back for the female-exclusive event.
In this list, we will look at four superstars Triple H may bring back for WWE Evolution 2025:
#4. Bayley can return after being written off from WrestleMania 41
Bayley was supposed to team up with Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41 Night Two against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship, but she was taken out backstage ahead of The Show of Shows. Becky Lynch replaced her, and after turning heel on Lyra on RAW after WrestleMania, The Man admitted she was responsible for what happened to The Role Model.
In her absence, The Role Model might be plotting her revenge. Although Becky and Lyra's feud seems far from over, it may end just in time for Bayley to return and challenge The Man to a match at the rumored WWE Evolution 2025 PLE.
#3. Asuka hasn't wrestled since May 2024
Asuka's latest match took place at the 2024 Backlash PLE, where she teamed up with Kairi Sane in a losing effort against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the Women's Tag Team Championship. The Empress of Tomorrow was later taken off television after it was revealed that she had been suffering from an injury.
The latest report regarding the former world champion was that pitches were being made for her return on the Road to WrestleMania, but they fell through, and it's unknown if she was cleared for an in-ring return. That said, she may return to weekly programming as we inch closer to WWE Evolution 2025.
#2. Kairi Sane might return at WWE Evolution 2025
Kairi Sane has been out of action for a few months due to an injury. Her latest match was in December last year. That said, it looks like her condition has fortunately improved.
The latest report regarding the Mystery Hunter claimed that she was expected to return anytime soon, possibly signifying she was medically cleared. However, the Triple H-led creative team might book her return at the rumored Evolution Premium Live Event.
#1. Bianca Belair sustained an injury at WrestleMania 41
Bianca Belair was among the superstars who were in action at the recent Show of Shows, where she failed to defeat Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship. Not only did she lose the match, but it was later revealed that The EST injured her finger during the bout.
The EST has been absent since then, but she may still make it in time for the rumored PLE. She is one of the most accomplished names in recent history, and her presence will be needed at the event.