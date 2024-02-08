4 superstars WWE must add to the Elimination Chamber match if Logan Paul defends inside

Elimination Chamber will be the final stop before the long-awaited WrestleMania 40 Premium Live Event in April, and Logan Paul is part of it. The United States Champion has only defended the title once but has vowed to be more active in the company.

The Maverick became the US Champion at Crown Jewel 2023 after defeating Rey Mysterio for the title. He then successfully defended the gold against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2024. The champion could aim to extend his title reign until the Elimination Chamber event next month in Australia.

Although no confirmation has been made yet if he will be compete at the event, seeing Logan Paul perform in the chamber will surely be exciting. This is why in this list, we will look at four stars that could be present if the US title is on the line this month.

#4. Logan Paul still owes Kevin Owens a rematch

As mentioned above, Logan Paul defeated Kevin Owens when they faced each other at the 2024 Royal Rumble. However, this was only because of the champion's brass knuckles.

Despite the loss, the challenger kept his eye on the prize and continuously challenged The Maverick for the rematch, but the latter kept turning him down on SmackDown. Still, The Prizefighter proved before that he is determined enough to overcome any star just to battle for the title again.

#3. Bronson Reed could have a major match in his home country

One star that hasn't been utilized as much recently is Bronson Reed, even though he still showcases his dominance every chance he gets. Despite being one of the few Australian stars on the roster, he still doesn't have a definite plan for Elimination Chamber, but that could change soon.

Bronson previously expressed having unfinished business with Gunther, but since the latter is busy with Jey Uso, their feud may have to come some other time. With this in mind, Reed could be included in the Chamber match instead.

#2. Logan Paul could meet his WrestleMania 40 opponent at the Elimination Chamber

It's possible that even if Logan is part of the upcoming Elimination Chamber event, he won't be dropping the title anytime soon. However, it could be a way for him to meet his WrestleMania 40 opponent.

LA Knight has been on a meteoric rise since last year, and aims to continue this momentum. Although he failed to defeat Roman Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble, he remains a top star and continues to pursue a title. He could be Paul's final opponent in the Chamber before getting cheated over just like the rest, which could then set a match at 'Mania.

#1. Jimmy Uso could be pressured by The Bloodline

One star that has had a rollercoaster run in SmackDown lately is Jimmy Uso, and it may go even further downhill. On the RAW brand, Jey Uso may have landed himself an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther. On the other hand, Jimmy hasn't had any big breaks lately.

Roman Reigns has had an intense Road to WrestleMania so far, and he could take out these frustrations on Jimmy. The Tribal Chief could mention that Jey could be a champion soon while Jimmy has not, which could cause the latter to enter the Chamber in an attempt to defeat Logan Paul.

