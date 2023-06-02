4 surprises that could happen with The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown – Roman Reigns' next rival?

The fallout of Night of Champions will be explored on WWE SmackDown tonight with Roman Reigns' Bloodline at the center of attention. Two superkicks from Jimmy Uso on the Tribal Chief could well be the beginning of the end for the greatest faction in modern-day WWE.

Having completed 1000 days as Universal Champion, Reigns' patience will be tested as he tries to settle his differences with his cousins to enjoy the moment. A reunion scenario could play out. However, the celebration segment this Friday may have a few interesting returns and aftermaths.

Here are four surprises that could happen with The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Roman Reigns wrecks The Usos

Is violence always the answer though?

Ending the 1000-day celebrations by destroying The Ones that made it possible in the first place, is going to be a surreal full-circle moment. Roman Reigns forced an acknowledgment out of Jimmy and Jey to form The Bloodline. He may well do so again to keep the family intact.

Solo Sikoa will have the spotlight on WWE SmackDown tonight. A loyal supporter of Reigns since his main roster debut, his allegiance is going to be tested. The Enforcer has followed Roman's orders to the word, and could continue doing so, although even the slightest hesitation will be caught by the Tribal Chief.

#3. Solo Sikoa takes the microphone

Solo Sikoa has yet to have any say on current circumstances within The Bloodline.

The Street Champion of the Island used to cut some good promos in NXT. Yet, he became a man of few words when he joined Roman Reigns. Solo has followed Roman's lead so far, but it has eventually ended up in chaos for The Bloodline.

Jimmy Uso let out his pent-up rage. Solo Sikoa could be next in line, making even Paul Heyman reconsider his options on the upcoming WWE SmackDown show.

#2. Jacob Fatu debuts on WWE SmackDown

ProWrestlingCentral @WresCentral Jacob Fatu is wild Jacob Fatu is wild😳😳 https://t.co/0IXUpdHQfo

The Bloodline story took an interesting turn at Night of Champions. Jimmy Uso finally snapped at the established regime and was accompanied by a reluctant Jey. Another Samoan could join the story from the Fatu side of the family, assisting The Usos in their revolt against Roman Reigns.

Jacob Fatu expressed interest in joining The Bloodline, but it didn't pan out. Now that the stable is in shambles, the reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion could play a brief role to further hurt Reigns' prestige. He recently teased a WWE debut by posting a picture of him alongside The Usos following The Bloodline's breakup last Saturday.

The Samoan Werewolf confronting Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown will be a dream come true for many wrestling fans. After all, he was considered perfect to play the role of an enforcer for Reigns, but the preference was given to the breakout NXT star. He could even be the next rival for the Head of the Table.

#1. Rikishi makes an offer for the sake of The Bloodline

Rikishi has been following The Bloodline story since its inception. He believes that it portrays their real-life relationship since they were kids. Based on this, he's certainly aware of the way the Tribal Chief bullies The Usos until they see things 'the Roman Reigns way.'

Last week on WWE SmackDown, the Undisputed Champion warned Jimmy to get his act together by making him remember the beatings he gave him when they were young. Rikishi wasn't pleased by this. The fallout at Night of Champions could've been the legend's breaking point as well.

According to his social media post, Rikishi is about to make an offer to Roman Reigns. He could officialize the rumored match at Money in the Bank with the added stipulation that The Usos, specifically Jimmy, will apologize to Roman and Solo Sikoa if the latter wins. The elder Samoan will try to solve the issues in a civilized manner.

So, which version of Solofa Fatu could fans see on WWE SmackDown? Headshrinker, Too Cool, a Sultan that finally speaks, or 'Make an Offer' Fatu?

