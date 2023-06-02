The upcoming WWE SmackDown episode will kick off the long build-up to Money in the Bank in July. Multiple qualifying matches are set for the show, along with Roman Reigns' 1000-day celebration as the reigning Universal Champion.

Courtesy of Jimmy Uso's superkick, all eyes will be on Reigns and how he will behave during the celebration. LA Knight is also going to feature in a high-stakes match. As such, a few eye-openers could be in store for the show emanating from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Pennsylvania.

Here are four surprises that could happen on WWE SmackDown.

#4. The next challenger for the Austin Theory is decided

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Sheamus competed for the United States Championship. The Celtic Warrior was on the verge of a win when Pretty Deadly showed up and cost him the match. It seems the Brawling Brutes' leader has its hands full.

A surprise multi-man match could be organized to decide Austin Theory's next opponent. Participants could be breakthrough stars from NXT, such as Cameron Grimes and Grayson Waller, who will benefit from a high-profile program early in their main roster runs.

#3. Asuka versus Bianca Belair gets official, but with a stipulation

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Asuka had ended Bianca Belair’s reign! She is your new RAW Womens Champion! Asuka had ended Bianca Belair’s reign! She is your new RAW Womens Champion! https://t.co/43FgTwJmTm

Newly-crowned RAW Women's Champion Asuka still has to prove her dominance over Belair. The veteran star won at Night of Champions by rubbing the Poison Mist in Bianca's eyes, an act of foul play, and capitalizing with two Buzzsaw Kicks. Her latest win has also leveled scores with her opponent.

Asuka and Bianca are expected to continue their saga. Their next showdown probably will be the decider and could be announced on WWE SmackDown this week.

Given the stakes involved, a stipulation might be added to give their feud a fitting ending at Money in the Bank.

#2. Rikishi returns on WWE SmackDown

RIKISHI @TheREALRIKISHI And so it SHALL be DONE.. And so it SHALL be DONE..

Rikishi has posted some interesting tweets following The Usos' fallout with Roman Reigns. From warnings such as 'stay in your lane' to posting a clip of the Godfather movie with a blood emoji in the caption, the upcoming WWE SmackDown may feature the legend giving The Tribal Chief a piece of his mind.

The real-life Solofa Fatu was last seen at The Undertaker's retirement ceremony in 2020. He has been following The Bloodline story since the stable's inception. Father to The Usos and Solo Sikoa, Rikishi has seen Reigns doubting Jey and demanding apologies from Jimmy and has all the reasons to get involved in the storyline.

#1. LA Knight loses in the Money in the Bank qualifiers

A match between two fan favorites

In perhaps his toughest fight since Bray Wyatt, LA Knight will square up against Montez Ford on the upcoming WWE SmackDown. A spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match will hang in the balance while the two charismatic talents expectedly put on a spectacle inside the ring.

Knight has vowed to destroy The Street Profits single-handedly. He is also believed to be the leading favorite to win the Money in the Bank this year. Such rumors could be squashed this Friday when WWE pulls off a swerve and hands the win to the multi-time tag team champion.

Given his massive fanbase, LA Knight's defeat will stir social media. The show of sympathy will streamline his face turn, and he could be pitted against United States Champion Austin Theory or The Bloodline.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes