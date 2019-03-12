4 Surprises that could happen on Smackdown Live after Fastlane 2019

WWE could be planning a few surprises on the blue brand after the final PPV before WrestleMania 35

WWE Fastlane 2019 was the final pay-per-view before the Show of Shows WrestleMania 35. It was a dual brand PPV, but it was a substandard show overall. Some matches were commendable, but some bouts did not meet the expectations of many fans. Considering WrestleMania is over a month away, the storylines for the biggest wrestling carnival of the year will begin from this week.

Several titles were on the line in Cleveland. As a matter of fact, no titles changed hands at Fastlane. The WWE Champion Daniel Bryan retained his title against Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali. Asuka also retained against Mandy Rose. The Tag Team Champions of both brands defended their titles successfully while the Women's Tag Team Champions Boss 'N' Hug Connection overpowered the team of Nia Jax and Tamina. Moreover, the US Title match was announced as Samoa Joe retained the title in a fatal-4 way bout.

Since all the titles of the blue brand were defended at Fastlane, Smackdown Live is expected to be mind-boggling this week. The show will take place at the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio.

Here we look at the 4 surprises that could happen on this week's episode:

#4 Lacey Evans could confront Asuka

Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans was drafted to the main roster last year, but she has not wrestled in any brand yet. In fact, Evans appears on both brands but leaves within a minute. This often leaves people confused or unsatisfied, and it is not clear what WWE wants to do with Evans at this moment. Moreover, she also showed up at Fastlane, but she left immediately.

Lacey Evans was the first entrant of the Women's Royal Rumble match where she lasted 29 minutes before being eliminated by Charlotte Flair. Considering her performance at Royal Rumble, WWE could have big plans for her.

With Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair involved in the Raw Women's Championship match, Evans could be an ideal opponent for the Smackdown Women's Champion Asuka. There is no denying Evans is immensely talented in the squared circle, and we saw her dexterity in the ring at Chase Field.

Asuka might be seeking for a new challenger after beating Mandy Rose at Fastlane. Evans could interrupt Asuka on Smackdown Live, and they could begin a new rivalry that will culminate at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

