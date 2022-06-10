4 things for Apollo Crews to accomplish on WWE NXT

On the latest edition of NXT, Apollo Crews showed up on the brand seemingly out of nowhere. He interrupted the current champion of the brand, Bron Breakker. While polite and humble, the star hinted that he wanted the gold.

Since his surprise appearance, it has been reported that Crews has officially changed brands and is now part of the NXT roster. Apollo no longer has a Nigerian accent, Commander Azeez, and he's seemingly a babyface.

The character shakeup offers a lot of hope for the superstar. A dedicated push on NXT could lead to a good run on the brand, but it also prepares him for a return to the main roster with newfound momentum.

Before that happens, there are several key achievements for Crews. Below are four things for Apollo Crews to accomplish on WWE NXT.

#4. He could team up with Solo Sikoa to win tag team gold

While Apollo Crews did confront NXT Champion Bron Breakker upon his return to NXT, that wasn't all the former RAW star did the night of his comeback. In yet another surprising turn of events, Crews was Solo Sikoa's partner in the main event.

Earlier in the evening, Solo made an offer for someone to join him against Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller. While the former would have gone into the match on his own, he didn't have to. Apollo was his partner, and together the duo picked up the win.

The duo appears to have plenty of chemistry as well. Apollo wants gold in NXT and the pair challenging for the tag team titles could get them both their first taste of championship success on the brand.

#3. Crews could headline an NXT premium live event

Apollo Crews has had a decent amount of success in WWE. The star has appeared in major events on the main roster. He's even held both the United States Championship and the Intercontinental Championship.

However, the star spent very little time on NXT before being called up to RAW and SmackDown. Aside from a few TakeOver events in 2015, Crews has barely even made the brand's premium live events.

One major goal for Apollo on NXT has to be to headline a premium live event. Crews can't just aim to be on the card; he needs to be the main attraction. Making that kind of impact will help him in his career now and in the future.

#2. He can win the NXT North American Championship

Carmelo Hayes with Trick Williams

When Apollo Crews was initially on NXT, the only titles available for him to potentially challenge were the tag team titles and the NXT Championship. Since then, a new title has been on the scene.

A major goal for Apollo Crews would be to capture the North American Championship. While the title is the brand's secondary belt, many feel it is almost as valuable as the NXT Championship itself. This is in no small part due to Carmelo Hayes.

If Apollo were to win the title, he'd be just the second man in WWE history to hold the North American, Intercontinental, and United States belts. Now that Carmelo Hayes is once again champion, the matches could be incredible, and the spotlight would be on Crews.

#1. Apollo Crews can capture the NXT Championship for the first time

Bron Breakker

While making his shocking return on this past week's television show, Crews made sure to interrupt Bron Breakker. Superstars usually interrupt a champion when they want to challenge them.

Bron Breakker will not be an easy test for the former United States Champion. If he is still a champion whenever Crews challenges him, he will be battling one of the most powerful young stars in the company.

Ultimately, the NXT Championship is the biggest accolade on the brand. If Apollo really wants his run on the brand to be a success, winning the biggest title is a must.

For now, Apollo's future on NXT remains a mystery. One thing is sure, however. Apollo Crews wants to hold gold on the brand. If you want to know a few possible directions the star may take on the brand, click here.

