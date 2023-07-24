4 things Bray Wyatt can do at SummerSlam

The latest Bray Wyatt rumors making the rounds as of late suggest that the WWE Superstar is slated to return at this year’s SummerSlam. Fans of Wyatt are hyped up about such murmurings as they are keeping their fingers crossed that things will go well this time.

The WWE Universe might recall that he was supposed to have a feud with fellow superstar and former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. However, due to an undisclosed physical issue, he was sidelined prior to their match at WrestleMania 39.

Now that it is believed that Wyatt could be making a comeback during this year’s Biggest Party of the Summer, fans are musing as to what he’d be doing if such a return comes to fruition. Check out some of these possible scenarios.

#4. Bray Wyatt interfering in one of the major matches at this year’s SummerSlam

Bray Wyatt interfering in one of the major matches and launching an attack on one of the competitors is a plausible sight at SummerSlam. He could meddle with any of these confirmed matches during the aforementioned Premium Live Event:

– The WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between current champ Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

– The Tribal Combat match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship between The Bloodline’s Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and Jey.

– The rubber match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar.

Among these matches, it is likely that Wyatt could be getting himself acquainted with the American Nightmare come SummerSlam. Provided Wyatt indeed returns, this will be the first time that he’ll be crossing paths with Rhodes.

Fans might recall, though, that the two superstars already teamed up during the Dashing Cody Rhodes gimmick in 2010. However, Bray Wyatt’s previous persona – Husky Harris, got insulted for the way he looked, with Rhodes describing him as the average man.

Wyatt would definitely remember the humiliation he received courtesy of Rhodes at the time. It is most likely that he will get his payback by the time they meet inside the squared circle.

#3. Picking up where he and Bobby Lashley left off

As mentioned, Bray Wyatt and Bobbly Lashley were supposed to face off at WrestleMania 39. Nonetheless, the storyline between the two superstars was put to a halt after Wyatt’s physical issue was made known.

Fans of both wrestlers were left musing as to what could have transpired at this year’s Showcase of Immortals if their match pushed through. Now that Wyatt is seemingly on his way to stepping back into the ring, will the WWE Universe witness the resumption of this feud?

It has yet to be announced though if The All Mighty will be part of this year’s SummerSlam.

#2. Finally tagging along with his Wyatt 6 faction

Bray Wyatt – upon his return to WWE in 2022, had been rumored to be forming his own faction dubbed The Wyatt 6. The faction was to be composed of the puppets from The Firefly Funhouse and Uncle Howdy, as they were usually spotted whenever Wyatt made an appearance. Case in point was his Pitch Black match against LA Knight during this year’s Royal Rumble.

Numerous WWE Superstars and pro-wrestlers outside the promotion surfaced as they had been presumed to be included as part of the collective. Former Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Champions Vincent and Dutch were just a couple of the rumored wrestlers, as the two were spotted during an episode of WWE NXT back in December of last year.

Provided that this is part of the storyline upon Wyatt’s return to WWE, the current stables within the promotion will certainly be put on notice.

#1. Just making his presence known at SummerSlam much like what he did during last year’s Extreme Rules

Bray Wyatt could just be making an appearance at this year’s SummerSlam similar to what he did during last year’s Extreme Rules. Wyatt sure did know how to make quite entrance, as he brought along some of his Firefly Funhouse friends, including another character wearing The Fiend’s mask.

It was also during that segment where the character known as Uncle Howdy was introduced before Wyatt finally came out of a door carrying his lamp as he uttered the words "I'm here." It sure was a sight to see as fans cheered him on.

To that end, a similar scenario might happen at SummerSlam as it is expected to create huge pops from the crowd.