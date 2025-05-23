4 Things that can happen if Sami Zayn betrays CM Punk at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

A blockbuster tag team match is set to take place this weekend on a WWE program. The sports entertainment juggernaut will present the Saturday Night's Main Event special, and the RAW brand will take center stage with two unlikely tandems.

The newly formed duo of Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins, who were brought together by Paul Heyman, will take on Sami Zayn and CM Punk. A few months ago, the idea of these two teams pairing up would have seemed almost impossible.

While the match will no doubt deliver, there is a suspicion among many fans and analysts alike. There is a belief that The Underdog From The Underground could shockingly betray The Second City Saint.

If Sami does betray CM Punk, a lot could change moving forward. What will happen if Zayn betrays Punk? This article will take a look at four things that could happen if this betrayal does actually take place on Saturday.

Below are four things that can happen if Sami Zayn betrays CM Punk at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

#4. Roman Reigns could return to take the focus off Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker

CM Punk was betrayed by Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41. Both Punk and Sami Zayn have been on the receiving ends of beatdowns from Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. That said, there is another WWE star who is seemingly being forgotten.

Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns first at WrestleMania 41. The OTC was also destroyed by Bron Breakker and The Visionary on WWE RAW after WrestleMania. Despite that, Roman hasn't been seen since.

If Sami Zayn betrays CM Punk, both men could potentially pivot away from this new stable. This would allow Roman Reigns to return and seek revenge without either The Underdog From The Underground or The Second City Saint being involved. The spotlight can be on Reigns.

#3. CM Punk and Sami Zayn will probably battle at Night of Champions

WWE Night of Champions is a Premium Live Event scheduled for a little over a month from now. The big show will take place on June 28, 2025, and it will air live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Due to Saturday Night's Main Event, Money in the Bank, and Worlds Collide all taking place in the next two weeks or so, it makes sense that WWE hasn't announced anything for that show yet. Still, if Sami betrays Punk, it could lead to a big-time bout taking place in Saudi Arabia.

More specifically, CM Punk and Sami Zayn could face each other one-on-one for the first time ever in Saudi Arabia. Punk has never been to the country with World Wrestling Entertainment, and Sami is beloved there, so the reaction from the crowd would be fascinating to see. Who would the fans get behind?

#2. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn might feud in WWE

Jey Uso is the World Heavyweight Champion and is currently experiencing the biggest push of his WWE career. The rise of Main Event Jey Uso has been something special to witness and Sami Zayn has been a big part of that rise.

While the two have certainly had some issues over the years, Sami and Jey are good friends. One could say they are probably best friends, and they trust each other more than the two WWE stars trust anyone else in the company. This is what could make a heel turn so heartbreaking.

Not only might it start a feud with CM Punk, but Sami Zayn could begin a rivalry with Jey Uso. Uso wouldn't approve of Sami's behavior as a heel, and it could lead to a major singles match between the two former Bloodline members.

#1. Sami Zayn might join Paul Heyman's stable

The idea of Sami Zayn turning heel isn't entirely outlandish. He has been a villain in WWE before. Additionally, he arguably has a solid reason to turn on CM Punk given their past issues. Some fans might forgive him for such actions.

However, one thing they may not forgive is if Sami not only turns heel and feuds with CM Punk but also aligns himself with Paul Heyman. There's a possibility that the former WWE champion could become part of the stable that includes Heyman himself, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker.

This would be game-changing. Not only would it make an already more dangerous stable even more fearsome, but it would put CM Punk in further jeopardy. How could The Second City Saint possibly handle Heyman, Breakker, Rollins, and Zayn? Even Roman Reigns' return wouldn't quite even the odds.

