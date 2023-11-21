4 things that could happen if Randy Orton reverts to his old ways at Survivor Series: WarGames

Randy Orton is set to team up with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn at Survivor Series this weekend against The Judgment Day in a WarGames match. The last time The Viper stepped foot in the ring was in May 2022, when he severely injured his back at the hands of The Bloodline.

A year and six months later, the multi-time WWE Champion will make his significant return. Within that duration, there have been a lot of transitions and changes that have happened.

Let's take a look at a few things that could happen if Randy Orton decides to return to his old self at the Premium Live Event:

#4. Finds an interesting ally in Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is one of the most sought-after female stars in WWE. Her persona and rise to prominence enabled her to become a top name in the industry within a couple of years on the main roster.

The Eradicator is known for not backing down when it comes to confronting her male counterparts. The Women's World Champion has even powerslammed, speared, and punched multiple heavyweights in the men's division to prove her point.

On the other hand, Randy Orton is known for his complacency and for attacking the female division with nothing standing in his way. Given Ripley's interference on multiple occasions, fans want The Viper to confront The Eradicator.

The possibility of the aforementioned happening is highly likely. However, a major twist could happen if Rhea Ripley manages to convince Orton to work with The Judgment Day just like she did with Drew McIntyre.

#3. Betray Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton have been influential in each other's careers. The American Nightmare made his RAW debut in 2007 against The Viper, and shortly after, formed The Legacy. This also helped put Cody Rhodes and Ted Dibiase Jr. on the map.

When Rhodes returned to WWE last year, the two embraced in the ring showcasing that they were friends once again. For Survivor Series: WarGames, Rhodes often referred to Orton as someone he once shared a 'legacy' with.

However, in light of Randy Orton's nature and antics where no one is safe around him, a betrayal could be in sight despite Rhodes being the one to call him to join the team. The American Nightmare is currently a face in the company, and WWE reportedly has no plans for him to turn heel any time soon.

#2. Form a heel alliance with Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior has been on a dark path for the past month. Last week, he officially turned heel, costing Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles.

While Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre have feuded on numerous occasions, recent transgressions might witness an alliance between the two. The Viper is known for his unpredictability, turning on his colleagues and friends at any point without hesitation.

In the event that McIntyre and Orton forge an alliance, they could contend for the tag team titles, enabling the latter to come full circle by regaining what he lost before his injury. Both men are former WWE Champions with experience and overcoming major challenges in their careers, which would complement each other aptly.

#1. Put Seth Rollins on his radar for the World Heavyweight Championship

Randy Orton and Seth Rollins have a longstanding history. One of their most iconic clashes happened at WrestleMania 31, which set fire to their rivalry.

A lot has transpired within the time that The Viper has been away from the ring. From Jey Uso, one of the stars responsible for his injury, becoming a fan-favorite to The Visionary holding the World Heavyweight Championship, a title Orton is all too familiar with.

Knowing Orton's ways and intentions, with history being any indication, he is bound to go after Rollins to have gold around his waist. It seems WWE is on a mission to have champions with long title reigns, evident from Roman Reigns and Gunther. However, to have two longest reigning title holders on both brands would seem monotonous, thus raising the stakes for someone like Randy Orton to have ownership of a title he is synonymous with.

Who do you think The Viper should feud with following Survivor Series: WarGames? Let us know in the comments.

