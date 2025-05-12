4 Things Jey Uso can do on WWE RAW after getting knocked out off-air last week

WWE Monday Night RAW will be airing later tonight on the USA Network. Several big segments and matches have been announced, including an appearance from Jey Uso. The World Heavyweight Champion likely has a lot to say too.

Last week was a tough one for Jey Uso. Not only did he have an incredibly hard fought bout with Seth Rollins, but he dealt with interference from both Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman. That wasn't it, however. After the show went off the air, Jey was attempting to recover from a difficult fight only to be knocked out by someone in the crowd. That person was then quickly revealed to be Logan Paul.

This article will take a look at a handful of things Jey Uso can do on Monday Night RAW tonight after being knocked out last week. This includes confronting Logan, a big World Heavyweight Championship rematch, and beyond.

Below are four things Jey Uso can do on WWE RAW after getting knocked out off-air last week.

#4. Jey Uso could sucker punch Logan Paul back

As noted, Main Event Jey Uso was sucker punched on WWE Monday Night RAW last week. While recovering by the barricade, a figure in a hoodie showed up, socked him in the jaw, and then revealed themselves to be Logan Paul.

There is no way Jey can let this kind of attack go unpunished. As a result, the World Heavyweight Champion may do something that some feel is slightly out of character: return the favor.

Jey Uso could find Logan Paul tonight on RAW and sucker punch him back. While Jey doesn't need to hide like Logan did, it might be sweet revenge for the champion to give The Maverick a taste of his own medicine. It might just teach Logan a lesson moving forward.

#3. He could call out The Maverick on WWE RAW

As mentioned in the previous entry, while it would be great revenge and a perfect learning lesson, realistically, Jey Uso probably won't sucker punch Logan. With that being said, he still likely wants revenge.

The former holder of the United States Championship will instead potentially be called out by Jey Uso. The two could have a confrontation in the middle of the WWE RAW ring.

If this were to happen, chances are that things will get physical. Jey won't shy away from a face-to-face scrap. Instead, he will go toe-to-toe with Logan Paul in the middle of the ring and then knock out the former WWE champion. That is just more Jey's style.

#2. Jey could be made to face off with Seth Rollins in a rematch from last week

Paul Heyman interrupted Jey Uso during the beginning of WWE Monday Night RAW last week. The Hall of Famer revealed that step one of this new faction with Seth Rollins was to recruit Bron Breakker, but step two is to become World Heavyweight Champion.

Seth Rollins and Jey Uso then went on to have a fantastic match on RAW. It was very much a back and forth affair that ultimately concluded in chaos thanks to interference from Bron Breakker, Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk.

With how much chaos went into the bout, there is a very real chance that Triple H or a WWE official decides to book a rematch for RAW tonight. Can Jey straight up defeat Seth if there's no interference or will The Visionary's plan come to fruition? A rematch would certainly be excellent, but the outcome could be absolutely fascinating.

#1. He could form a stable with CM Punk and Sami Zayn

The new stable with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Seth Rollins is scary. The group intends to takeover WWE Monday Night RAW and probably World Wrestling Entertainment as a whole. That's bad news for Jey Uso, but he doesn't have to take them on alone.

Both Sami Zayn and CM Punk have been victims of this new group recently. Paul Heyman betrayed his alleged best friend to join up with Rollins. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn was brutally beaten down by the group.

Given that all three men have issues with The Visionary and his friends, Jey Uso, CM Punk, and Sami Zayn could unite and form a stable. Together, they could target Bron, Seth, and perhaps even Logan Paul. They could essentially be The Avengers, aiming to stop the evil of Monday Night RAW.

