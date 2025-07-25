4 things we learned from Drew McIntyre's interview with Logan Paul before WWE SummerSlam

WWE has a wealth of big stars in the company. Names such as Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Gunther, Jey Uso, and others are all extremely popular former or current world champions. Drew McIntyre also falls into this category.Arguably, another one of the biggest stars in World Wrestling Entertainment today is Logan Paul. Not in the sense that he sells the most tickets to RAW or a Premium Live Event, but he is a massive star away from pro wrestling.Interestingly, Drew McIntyre was recently a guest on Logan's extremely popular Impaulsive podcast. The Scottish Warrior made a lot of headlines for various subjects he discussed. To say a buzz was created would be an understatement.There was certainly much to learn from the interview. This article will take a look at a handful of things we now know following the big interview with Logan Paul ahead of SummerSlam next weekend.Below are four things we learned from Drew McIntyre's interview with Logan Paul before WWE SummerSlam.#4. Drew McIntyre has a good relationship with The Rock View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Rock is one of the biggest stars in the history of professional wrestling. He joined WWE in the latter days of the New Generation and went on to become a headline act during The Attitude Era.While he's a massive star, The Rock is also a controversial figure. Some WWE fans and performers hate him, especially once he became The Final Boss and began to abuse his power as a TKO board member. With that being said, it has become clear that Drew McIntyre does not hate him.McIntyre stated that The Rock has always looked out for him and had his back. Drew said that while he may hate members of The Bloodline, The Rock is not one who receives the same kind of animosity.#3. His issues with The Bloodline are only there due to his hate for the members View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe real-life Bloodline and WWE's Bloodline are highly renowned. The stable that fans know have comprised of numerous stars over the years, but perhaps the best remembered version included Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso.Drew McIntyre absolutely despises those stars and for good reason. They cost him the world title on more than one occasion and made his life miserable in WWE. In fact, The Bloodline played a major role in Drew's heel turn in the company.During the aforementioned praise of The Rock, Drew called out fans criticizing him for hating The Bloodline, but liking The Final Boss. He proceeded to explain that it isn't a case of him hating the family, but specifically those who held him down and made his life miserable. Who can blame Drew for that?#2. Drew McIntyre wants the Undisputed WWE Championship and doesn't think highly of John CenaDrew McIntyre is a former world champion. He held the World Heavyweight Title briefly and the WWE Championship. With that being said, outside of a reign that literally lasted a few minutes, he hasn't held a world title in years.While speaking to Logan Paul, Drew made it clear that he wants the World Heavyweight Title or the Undisputed WWE Championship again. This makes sense, as every star typically wants the top belts in the industry.In fact, he even took a shot at the current world champion, John Cena. Drew called him a b**ch. This could be setting up a future match between the two, but for now, that remains to be seen.#1. He doesn't believe his feuds with Damian Priest or CM Punk got him closer to the world title because they were personalThe final point in this article is a look at two of Drew McIntyre's most personal rivalries in WWE. CM Punk and The Scottish Warrior feuded for around a year, and their feud was ultimately quite bloody.Meanwhile, Drew has also had constant issues with Damian Priest. Both of these rivalries led to McIntyre losing major WWE opportunities, and he was open about it and acknowledged this when speaking about his goal to become world champion.McIntyre inferred that he was too focused on personal grudges, which stopped him from winning titles. Now, however, he insists that this has changed and gold is at the forefront of his mind. Whether this turns out to be true or not remains to be seen.