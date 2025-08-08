4 Things Nick Aldis can do on WWE SmackDown tonight

Nick Aldis will be quite busy on SmackDown tonight amid a lot of ongoing storylines following a chaotic SummerSlam this past weekend.

Former Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will appear on the show to address the return of Brock Lesnar and the assault from The Beast Incarnate.

Likewise, Cody Rhodes will show up after reclaiming gold at The Biggest Party of The Summer, and the same goes for the reigning Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and the United States Champion Solo Sikoa.

With that in mind, we take a look at four things that the SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis can announce on SmackDown.

#4. Announce Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu for next week

The feud between the former Bloodline brothers continues, and it is far from over, with Solo Sikoa surviving a Steel Cage Match at SummerSlam and retaining his title, with The Samoan Werewolf wreaking havoc afterwards.

Friday on SmackDown, Nick Aldis could book a title match for next week on SmackDown, adding a stipulation that would add a new angle to the rivalry.

This time, Sikoa and Fatu could collide in a match, where everyone, including Talla Tonga, Tonga, Loa, JC Mateo, and Jimmy Uso, will be banned from ringside, which will allow the two superstars to have a clean fight without anyone interfering.

#3. A tag team tournament to determine the number one contenders for The Wyatt Sicks' titles could be revealed

The Wyatt Sicks survived a brutal Six-Pack TLC Match and walked out of SummerSlam still the WWE Tag Team Champions.

As they are now up for their next challenge, Nick Aldis could announce a tag team tournament to determine the number one contenders for the titles, with DIY, The Motor City Machine Guns, Rey Fenix and Andrade, and Fraxiom expected to be part of the tournament.

It is unclear what will happen with The Street Profits, who teased a split after failing to reclaim gold at SummerSlam.

#2. Bianca Belair could return to challenge Tiffany Stratton, prompting Aldis to confirm a match

After defeating Jade Cargill and retaining her title, Tiffany Stratton is set for her next challenge, which could be Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE has been out since WrestleMania 41 with a broken finger, but she is now in the final stage of her recovery, meaning that she is a step away from returning to the ring.

Should Belair come back on tonight's episode of SmackDown, she will most likely go after Stratton, with Nick Aldis booking a title match for Clash in Paris.

#1. Nick Aldis could announce John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar for Clash in Paris

Brock Lesnar came back to WWE after two years away at SummerSlam and will become part of John Cena's farewell tour. After his attack on Cena this past weekend, The Cenation Leader will surely seek revenge and could challenge Lesnar to a match.

As Lesnar could also appear on SmackDown tonight, a brawl between the two WWE legends could take place, forcing Nick Aldis to make the match official for the next premium live event, Clash in Paris, taking place in three weeks from now, on August 31.

