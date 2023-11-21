4 things Randy Orton could do in the WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023

The go-home WWE RAW episode for Survivor Series: WarGames ended with Cody Rhodes announcing Randy Orton's blockbuster return. After over 550 days on the sidelines, The Apex Predator will return as the fifth member of The American Nightmare's team to take on The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre at the premium live event on November 25.

Fans are extremely excited to see Orton return, with his presence having been dearly missed since May 20, 2022. The 14-time World Champion is one of the greatest performers in Survivor Series history, and is sure to make a huge splash in his first WarGames appearance.

How will The Viper make his mark upon the marquee match in Chicago? Here are four things Randy Orton could do in WarGames upon his return at WWE Survivor Series 2023:

#4. Randy Orton could get the winning pin for his WarGames team at WWE Survivor Series 2023

Randy Orton is one of the most prolific performers in Survivor Series history, and has been labeled Mr. Survivor Series by many. He dominated the traditional format, emerging the sole survivor three years in a row and being on the winning side on a total of six occasions.

He is yet to compete in WarGames, which might count against him. However, given his superior pedigree at the iconic Thanksgiving Spectacle, he might just end up being the X factor for his team. The Viper could get the pin, making an emphatic statement to mark his return.

#3. The Apex Predator could be attacked by an unexpected foe whilst competing in WarGames

Randy Orton has had a long and distinguished career in WWE. After over two decades as an elite main event performer in the company, he has made many memories, won many titles, and defeated the best of the best. However, he has also made many enemies along the way and painted a target on his back that anyone looking to make a name for themselves can aim at.

The Viper could thus see his return spoiled by someone like Shinsuke Nakamura, who for weeks has been warning a mysterious foe that he's "waiting for" said foe. Given Survivor Series' history of iconic debuts, the 14-time World Champion could be taken out by a debuting superstar from NXT. Who knows, even the much-speculated about return of CM Punk could come at The Apex Predator's expense!

#2. Randy Orton could betray Jey Uso in WarGames

Randy Orton was arguably WWE's most beloved babyface at the time of his unfortunate injury layoff. His partnership with Matt Riddle seemed to soften the once-diabolical Viper, bringing out a mellower side of him that had rarely been seen before. However, Orton still remains one of the greatest natural heels in the history of the business, and can turn in an instant.

What if The Apex Predator returns to his old ways, betraying his teammates? He could stake a World Heavyweight Championship claim by attacking Seth Rollins, or dive into past animosity with Cody Rhodes, but Jey Uso might have the most to fear. Main Event Jey had a hand in putting Orton on the shelf as a Bloodline member, and looked slightly worried when the latter's return was announced.

Given Drew McIntyre's ongoing grudge from a similar grievance, the younger Uso might want to keep his head on a swivel at WarGames.

#1. Randy Orton could deliver a long-awaited RKO to Rhea Ripley at WWE Survivor Series 2023

Ever since Rhea Ripley became The Judgment Day's Queenpin, the WWE Universe has been crying out for someone to put her in her place. Mami has been virtually invincible, bulldozing through the women's locker room and manhandling multiple male stars. The latter category has refrained from retaliating, making fans yearn for her to cross paths with Randy Orton.

The Viper has had no qualms about delivering RKOs to female stars, from Stephanie McMahon to Beth Phoenix to Nia Jax, in the past. So, The Eradicator might meet her match in Chicago. On a night that promises many epic moments, an RKO to the Women's World Champion could generate the loudest pop of the night. The only question is, will we see it?

