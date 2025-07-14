4 Things Seth Rollins could do on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins was in action at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event over the weekend. The Visionary battled LA Knight but suffered an injury during the match. Rollins was reportedly backstage at Evolution 2025 last night with crutches and a knee brace.

Rollins won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match at the PLE last month, and the promotion likely had major plans for him, but the injury has put those on hold. Despite the injury, the company may still plan to have The Visionary appear on tonight's edition of the red brand.

Listed below are four things Seth Rollins could do on WWE RAW tonight.

#4. Seth Rollins could reveal the extent of his injury on WWE RAW

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Seth Rollins is currently aligned with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed on RAW. The faction has become quite powerful, but Rollins' injury will cause the group to make major adjustments.

The Architect could open tonight's episode of WWE RAW by revealing the extent of his injury. He may announce how much time he is expected to miss and vow to return better than ever down the line.

#3. He could hand the Money in the Bank contract to Bron Breakker

Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: Getty

Seth Rollins holds the Money in the Bank contract and can cash in for a title match at any moment. However, if the veteran is sidelined with a serious injury, he may consider giving the contract to one of his stablemates.

Rollins may decide that Bron Breakker is ready for the next step and give him the Money in the Bank contract tonight on RAW. This would allow the veteran to step away while he is recovering from his injury, and WWE could then focus its efforts on making Breakker a household name.

#2. Rollins might go on a hiatus with the MITB contract

RAW star Seth Rollins may be considering using his injury to his advantage with the Money in the Bank contract. The 39-year-old could announce that the injury he suffered at Saturday Night's Main Event will cause him to miss some time during tonight's show.

However, Rollins might not announce how long he will be out of action for and reveal that he will be taking the Money in the Bank contract with him. This would mean that WWE fans would have no clue when he plans on returning and would still keep open the possibility of him having a surprise cash-in to become champion.

#1. He may cost CM Punk the Gauntlet match on RAW

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have become bitter enemies on RAW. Punk challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions but came up short. The Second City Saint will have another opportunity to earn a title shot tonight on the red brand, as he will be competing in a Gauntlet match to determine Gunther's challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

Seth Rollins may be injured, but he has made it known that he never wants to see CM Punk capture a WWE title during his return. Rollins could interfere in the Gauntlet match to ensure Punk doesn't emerge victorious or might order one of his stablemates to take out the former AEW star ahead of the bout.

