4 things SmackDown got right on the first episode of 2020 (January 3, 2020)

SmackDown had an eventful start to the new year!

SmackDown tried to lead WWE into the new year on a high with a fast-paced action-packed episode this week. The show started with a good triple-threat tag team match between six leading women of SmackDown to establish which is the most deserving team to get a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

There were also some huge returns to kick-off 2020 and give fans a lot more to look forward to in the weeks to come. ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt made an appearance on the show as well to lay down his challenger for Royal Rumble and send a message to the entire WWE Universe.

In this article, we'll look at the 4 things SmackDown got right in its first episode of the year.

#4 Cesaro vs Braun Strowman

If you thought no one could match Braun Strowman’s strength in the ring, you must have forgotten about The Swiss Superman.

Cesaro was able to beat down the big man and show why he is considered one of the best pound for pound wrestlers in the world. However, The Monster Among Men was able to make a comeback during the match.

Sami Zayn tried to distract Strowman to allow Cesaro the Neutralizer, but The Monster was able to turn it into a running power slam to pick up the victory.

This was a great match which showed yet again why fans want to watch Cesaro enter the top title picture rather than appear as just another Superstar on the mid-card. These two men matched each other perfectly, and one can only hope that we'll get to watch them perform at their finest down the line in a pay-per-view match.

A Kinshasa from Shinsuke Nakamura after the match ensured that the build for the Intercontinental Championship match between he and Strowman continued, and we'll possibly see the title change hands at the Royal Rumble.

