4 things Solo Sikoa could do to bring back his Bloodline

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa suffered a major loss earlier this month on WWE RAW. The SmackDown star battled Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat Match on the red brand's debut episode on Netflix on January 6, 2025.

Roman Reigns picked up the victory and is officially the Tribal Chief once again. Sikoa returned to the blue brand earlier this month but refused to speak to the crowd because they were jeering him loudly. It was recently reported that the faction may no longer be referred to as The Bloodline following Sikoa's loss to Reigns earlier this month.

Listed below are four things Solo Sikoa could do to bring back his Bloodline:

#4. Solo Sikoa could apologize to Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns has not appeared on WWE television since his victory over Solo Sikoa in the Tribal Combat Match earlier this month on RAW. Sikoa could approach Reigns when he returns and ask to have a conversation with him.

Sikoa could offer to make a deal with Reigns to have the new version of the faction merge with the OG Bloodline. The 31-year-old may also inform the OTC that his stablemates will acknowledge him as their Tribal Chief moving forward, and The Bloodline could become stronger than ever.

#3. The Street Champion could use the Transfer Window to bring his Bloodline to WWE RAW

Last year, the promotion introduced the Transfer Window, which allows stars to switch brands ahead of the WWE Draft. The Miz and The Wyatt Sicks were recently transferred to SmackDown, and A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) were informed that they were heading to RAW by Nick Aldis this past Friday night on the blue brand.

Solo Sikoa could utilize the Transfer Window to take his Bloodline to WWE RAW to avoid Roman Reigns on SmackDown. The faction could start anew on the red brand, and perhaps go after Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship following The Ring General's victory over Jey Uso yesterday at Saturday Night's Main Event.

#2. Solo Sikoa could still secretly be working with The Rock

The Rock appeared following Roman Reigns' victory over Solo Sikoa in the Tribal Combat Match earlier this month on Netflix. The Final Boss made his way to the ring and placed the Ula Fala around the OTC's neck before showing him respect in the ring.

The Great One's appearance on WWE RAW's debut on Netflix was quite confusing as he appeared to be portraying a babyface. However, Solo Sikoa could still be working with The Rock, and they may be planning an attack on Roman Reigns in the weeks ahead.

If Jacob Fatu or Tama Tonga have lost faith in Sikoa following his loss to the OTC, they may be reinvigorated if The Rock joins their faction.

#1. The SmackDown star could make Jacob Fatu the leader of The Bloodline

Jacob Fatu squared off against Braun Strowman at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in a highly-anticipated match. The Monster of All Monsters won the match via disqualification after Fatu refused to stop hitting him with Hip Attacks in the corner of the ring.

Strowman was busted open during the attack, and Fatu hit the former Universal Champion with two Moonsaults as well. Solo Sikoa could approach the former MLW star on SmackDown and praise his performance. Sikoa may decide to make Fatu the leader of the new version of The Bloodline and serve as his Enforcer moving forward to ensure that the faction stays together.

