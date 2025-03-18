4 things Stone Cold Steve Austin can do at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE's biggest show of the year is almost here. WrestleMania 41 is rapidly approaching, as the two-night spectacle will be taking place on April 19th and 20th. This means it is just over one month away.

Ad

Fans are certainly getting hyped for the big show. Some of the biggest stars in wrestling will be appearing or competing in some way, likely including John Cena, The Rock, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, and IYO SKY, among others.

One person who could end up appearing at WrestleMania is Stone Cold Steve Austin. Major news recently broke revealing that The Texas Rattlesnake will be appearing at WWE World during WrestleMania weekend, meaning he will be in town for The Show Of Shows.

Ad

Trending

Despite noting he rarely keeps in touch with anyone from the company, there is now a strong possibility that Stone Cold Steve Austin will appear at WrestleMania in some manner. This article will take a look at a handful of things the Hall of Famer could do if he does indeed appear at The Show Of Shows.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Below are four things Stone Cold Steve Austin can do at WrestleMania 41.

#4. He could stun Logan Paul

Expand Tweet

Ad

Logan Paul is a once-in-a-lifetime talent. He has mastered entertainment, finding his way into television, amateur boxing, amateur wrestling, podcasting, vlogging, music, and being a social media influencer. On top of all of that, Paul is a WWE Superstar.

Despite being hated by pro wrestling fans, Logan has proven to have a knack for the sport. If anything, that might make WWE fans hate him even more. At WrestleMania, Logan will likely be going one-on-one with AJ Styles.

Ad

Given how hated Paul is and how loved Austin is, an interaction between the two at WrestleMania could be great. If Paul either defeats Styles or attacks the legend post-match, Stone Cold could come out and nail Logan with the Stone Cold Stunner. This would be shown everywhere, and the moment would certainly go viral.

#3. Stone Cold Steve Austin could tease one last match for WWE WrestleMania 42

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE broke some major news recently. WrestleMania 42's location and dates have been officially announced. The Show Of Shows will air live from The Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on April 11th and 12th, 2026.

Naturally, this is going to be a massive show, and many of WWE's biggest stars will likely appear. Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, potentially The Rock, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Bron Breakker, and others will almost certainly have major matches at the event.

Ad

At WrestleMania this year, Stone Cold Steve Austin could either set up a match or reveal his last-ever match and that it'll take place one year later. This would give The Texas Rattlesnake around a year to prepare for his final bout, which would hopefully help him avoid any regrets.

#2. He could have an impromptu match

Stone Cold Steve Austin made his in-ring return after nearly 20 years during WrestleMania 38 back in 2022. He even main-evented the WWE Premium Live Event against Kevin Owens.

Ad

Notably, that match was not actually promoted ahead of time. While a segment between the two former WWE World Champions certainly was, an official match was never confirmed until it happened.

Since Austin has been in an impromptu match before, it could happen again at WrestleMania 41. For example, Chad Gable, if he isn't booked for the show, could hold an open challenge. Austin could then accept it and attack the Olympian before nailing a Stunner for a major pinfall victory.

Ad

#1. Stone Cold could help Cody Rhodes deal with The Rock

Expand Tweet

Ad

The biggest story in pro wrestling right now is John Cena's heel turn and upcoming match with Cody Rhodes. The two men will clash over the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

Notably, Cena likely won't be alone. He will probably be joined by The Rock and Travis Scott. This means Cody Rhodes will be outnumbered and his Undisputed WWE Championship will be in serious danger. Overcoming three men will be a challenge, even for The American Nightmare.

Stone Cold Steve Austin could show up and help even the odds. Wrestling fans believed The Texas Rattlesnake would show up last year, but he never did. This time around, he could show up and lay The Final Boss out with a Stone Cold Stunner. This would be great nostalgia, and it would allow for Cody to take Cena out at the same time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback