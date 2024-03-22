4 things The Rock could do if he takes over Nick Aldis' spot on SmackDown this week

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently underwent surgery for a ruptured bicep tendon. Despite the injury, he has still been tending to business and making announcements for the blue brand.

WWE star The Rock is in an authoritative position where he could take over for Nick Aldis if he is unable to physically attend the show. It would also give The Rock undue access to gain control over the show as Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are set to have a face-off ahead of their WrestleMania 40 clash.

The Brahma Bull's status outranks Aldis given that he is on the Board of Directors for TKO Holdings Group. He could easily throw his weight around in the SmackDown General Manager's absence.

Let's take a look at a few things the 51-year-old could attempt to do on SmackDown this week if he takes over Nick Aldis' position as General Manager for the night:

#4. Attempts to convince Naomi to turn heel

Naomi made a surprise WWE return at the Royal Rumble this year after nearly two years away from the company.

Shortly after, she was signed to the SmackDown brand where she soon got involved in a feud with Tiffany Stratton. A couple of weeks ago, Naomi was feeling sympathetic and aided Bayley in the aftermath of Damage CTRL's betrayal. She was then confronted by Bianca Belair who teased a heel turn.

Last week when The Role Model was outnumbered during an attack, the former Women's Champion ran out for a save but ended up on the receiving end of a vicious beatdown. Naomi's real-life husband Jimmy Uso is in The Bloodline. The two competed together on-screen on a few occasions in the past.

Ever since Jimmy was involved with the faction many speculated Naomi would be the first female member to join them. In light of recent developments, The Rock could approach and talk Naomi into considering an alliance with The Bloodline. Additionally, he could cite how he could use his power to ensure that her spot on the SmackDown roster would be immovable and could even go to the extent of promising a title shot down the line.

#3. Builds an alliance with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory to ambush Cody Rhodes backstage

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are enjoying their run as heels. The duo have seemingly taken a liking to Logan Paul on SmackDown.

Last month, before Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns specifically asked for The Aussie Icon to meet him. The Champion was not present for the Premium Live Event and needed to send a message via the 34-year-old.

The Rock's WWE return and insertion into the WrestleMania 40 main event garnered backlash not only from fans but also from a few stars. On the contrary, Grayson Waller applauded and welcomed the former champion back while praising his work.

On the other hand, Logan Paul and The Rock share a history that dates from when the former was focused on a career as a YouTuber. In a bid to keep up with his heel persona and to gain an upper hand on Randy Orton, the US Champion could try and get back in The Rock's good books. Thus, enabling the TKO Holdings Group Board Member to reach out to Theory and Waller through Paul and ideate an ambush plan against The American Nightmare. While it may not do much given the conviction Cody Rhodes has to keep up with his quest to finish the story.

#2. Permit Solo Sikoa to interfere in Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' SmackDown confrontation

Solo Sikoa is considered one of the fiercest and most feared members of The Bloodline. He was announced Tribal Heir last year, elevating him to a powerful level after Roman Reigns.

Sikoa played a vital part in Cody Rhodes' loss at WrestleMania last year. Despite being a man of few words, Solo Sikoa's in-ring skills do enough damage to make up for it.

The Rock and Solo Sikoa have barely met on-screen amidst the ongoing rivalry. This does not mean that the 51-year-old did not notice his presence. A few weeks ago when he addressed fans on the situation he acknowledged Sikoa's ability to keep calm and quiet.

Bearing his status of Tribal Heir in The Bloodline, The Rock could allow Solo Sikoa to be the only member of the faction to be present for the mega SmackDown confrontation.

#1. Ban Seth Rollins from the building

The Rock has rubbed a few people the wrong way in his 2024 comeback including Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

The 51-year-old attempted to replace Rhodes in his WrestleMania 40 title match against Roman Reigns. However, wrestling fans took it up and before the feud turned into a tag team match - The Rock and the WWE Champion against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

The last time the four men crossed paths an irate Rollins confronted The Rock on his 'midlife crisis' and called him out on using his authoritative stance over them. In light of The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief's much-anticipated confrontation on SmackDown this week. Additionally, Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes struck a deal on RAW that no Bloodline member could interfere in their face-off.

However, with the menacing faction always finding a loophole, they could try to intimidate Rhodes. With Seth Rollins being the sole person by his side, The Rock could ban him from the arena, setting up high security to ensure the World Heavyweight Champion does not step one foot in the building.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you think The Rock would take over SmackDown in Nick Aldis' absence? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion