4 Things that will happen if Solo Sikoa becomes WWE's Mr. Money in the Bank

WWE fans are eagerly anticipating Saturday Night's Main Event, a big show that is set to take place over the weekend. While the show should be a fun one, an even more highly anticipated event is taking place in just a few weeks.

World Wrestling Entertainment will present Money in the Bank on Saturday, June 7, 2025. The show will be broadcast live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, shortly after Worlds Collide airs from the Kia Forum.

As is the norm, Money in the Bank will feature two big Ladder Matches. The Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will feature six men, five of whom are yet to be revealed. So far, the only confirmed name for the bout is Solo Sikoa.

Solo is an interesting inclusion and could certainly end up winning the contest. If the former North American Champion does become Mr. Money in the Bank, what could potentially happen? This article will look at a handful of ways things could turn out if the Samoan star stands tall on June 7.

Below are four things that will happen if Solo Sikoa becomes Mr. Money in the Bank.

#4. He won't hold the Money in the Bank briefcase for very long

Winning the Money in the Bank Ladder Match means big things for WWE stars. The person who holds the briefcase will have a guaranteed title opportunity available for up to one year.

Some stars, including Kane and Drew McIntyre, attempted to cash in during the first night. Other WWE performers hold onto the briefcase for a while. Damian Priest, for example, held the briefcase until WrestleMania the following year.

When Solo Sikoa potentially wins the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, he likely won't hold onto the contract for long. Instead, he will cash it in fairly quickly. There's also a chance he will cash in his briefcase in a manner most won't see coming. That, however, will be explored in the next entry below.

#3. Solo Sikoa will cash in on Jacob Fatu

Typically, a male star will cash in the Money in the Bank contract for either the Undisputed WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight Title. This was also the case for the Universal Championship when it was an active title.

There is one case where someone tried and failed to cash in on a mid-card championship. Austin Theory once attempted this and was ridiculed for it. Despite that, there is a very real chance that Solo Sikoa will copy this formula and cash in on Jacob Fatu.

The Samoan Werewolf is the reigning WWE United States Champion. He won the title by defeating LA Knight at WrestleMania. Unfortunately, his reign may be short, as there is a real possibility that Solo will betray his Bloodline brother and win the championship.

#2. The Samoan Werewolf will subsequently be kicked out of The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa cashing in on Jacob Fatu would be shocking in some ways. It would be a gutsy move, given how dangerous Fatu is. It would also feel like a betrayal. That said, there has been a lot of tension between the WWE stars in recent months, where the move makes sense.

If Solo Sikoa wins Money in the Bank and does indeed cash in the contract on Jacob Fatu, this would mean The Samoan Werewolf would be effectively kicked out of The Bloodline. Solo would banish him from the stable, just as he had done to Paul Heyman and Jimmy Uso.

In the short term, this would leave Solo with only JC Mateo watching his back. However, it shouldn't be long before Tonga Loa returns, providing Solo with some additional strength. Tama Tonga will also return in due time, which means it could be a four vs. one advantage over Fatu.

#1. WWE fans won't be happy with Solo Sikoa winning

Solo Sikoa was one of WWE's most pushed stars at one point. He squashed John Cena and even later battled Cody Rhodes in the main event of SummerSlam.

With that being established, just because he's pushed doesn't mean fans want to see him. Solo Sikoa is also one of WWE's most hated performers. Some don't like his character's actions, while others simply don't enjoy his work.

If Solo Sikoa wins the Money in the Bank briefcase, many fans will likely be quite unhappy. Whether it’s for kayfabe reasons, preferring somebody else, or simply not being fond of Solo as a performer, many will express their disapproval online. Social media will certainly take Triple H to task if this decision is carried out.

