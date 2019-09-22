4 Things WWE could be planning for the upcoming week's RAW (23rd September 2019)

The Fiend

There are a lot of things to look forward to for next week's RAW, especially after the spell-bounding episode we saw this week. It looks like Paul Heyman is having a rather positive impact on the Red Brand's overall product.

Before going on, let's dive down memory lane and take a look at what happened this week. The show started with Seth Rollins recapping what happened in the main event at Clash Of Champions, but as expected, Wyatt interrupted the current Universal Champion with the Firefly Fun House.

Wyatt said he didn't like what The Fiend did to Rollins at Clash Of Champions and that he may give him a visit later in the night. After that, the King of the Ring tournament final between Baron Corbin and Chad Gable took place, which was won by The Lone Wolf.

Furthermore, the 24/7 Championship was won by a returning Glenn Jacobs aka Kane, but it was won back by R-Truth before the show was over.

Elsewhere on the Red Brand, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair had another face-off with chairs, which has become a thing of common interest among The Four Horsewomen.

Besides, the best thing about the show came in the main event that night, when Rollins faced Robert Roode. The match ended in a disqualification after The OC and Dolph Ziggler decided to attack the current Universal Champion.

The Beastslayer was saved by a returning Kane, only for the latter to be attacked by The Fiend. That main event told many little stories and it was part of the reason why the episode was absolutely brilliant.

Now that you know what happened this week, here we take a look at the four things WWE could be planning for this week's RAW:

#4 Drew McIntyre returns, attacks Ricochet

Touted as one of the best in-ring performers in the company right now, Drew McIntyre has been suffering from illness lately, which has kept him out of the WWE programming. He was last seen when Ricochet beat The Scottish Psychopath in the King of the Ring tournament.

But McIntyre could return as soon as this Monday Night and could quite possibly attack Ricochet, taking revenge for the King Of The Ring tournament loss in the process. Right now, The One and Only isn't involved in a full-fledged feud and it would benefit him to take the ring with one of the biggest heels in the company.

This attack could give rise to a feud, which could possibly lead to a match at Hell in a Cell. This would be a really good way for WWE to ease McIntyre into the squared circle after his illness.

