5 things WWE did right on tonight's Raw

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.54K // 12 Mar 2019, 11:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Drew vs Roman for Mania anyone?

The final PPV on the road to WrestleMania is over and we're less than a month away from the show of shows. Tonight's WWE Raw ended up setting the stage for a bunch of Mania matches, and also featured the much-awaited face-off between Batista and Triple H.

Let's look at four things WWE managed to execute perfectly on tonight's edition of Raw.

Also Read: 3 reasons we'll never see a Shield reunion again

#5 Roman Reigns will stay out of the title picture

Reigns won't interfere in Rollins' matters heading into Mania

The Shield was advertised to open the show, and they did, much to the crowd's elation. After hinting again that last night was probably the final Shield reunion, Reigns said that he hadn't been in a singles match since a long while, and wanted to wrestle tonight.

Finally, it was acknowledged that it's Rollins' time under the spotlight as he is about to slay The Beast on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Reigns and Ambrose left the ring, in order to let their brother enjoy his moment on his own.

This is exactly what should happen. Even a slight indication of Reigns somehow getting inserted into the Universal title match would enrage the crowd to no end and this would result in Reigns getting booed out of the arena again. It's Rollins' time to shine and Reigns can still have a match on the Mania card without being in the title picture.

#4 Alexa Bliss will host WrestleMania 35

Bliss will host Mania!

With a surge of incredibly popular women on the roster over the past year, there's little room for Alexa Bliss on the main event scene at the moment. Her injuries have also contributed towards this and Bliss won't be featured in a Women's title match this year, unlike the previous two WrestleManias.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, Alexa Bliss will be taking on another role this year. The former Women's champion announced that she would be hosting WrestleMania 35, during "A Moment of Bliss" talk show. Bliss has the charisma and mic skills to handle this role to perfection.

It's better than not featuring her in any capacity on the Grandest Stage of Them All, considering how popular she is among the WWE Universe.

Also Read: 3 reasons Rollins will replace Reigns as WWE's face

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement