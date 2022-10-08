4 Important things WWE SmackDown showed us about Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns

Amidst all the excitement and drama on this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Logan Paul was on hand to confront Roman Reigns. The two will collide at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5.

The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion will put his long, vaunted title reign on the line when he faces the social media influencer. Billing himself as The Maverick, Logan Paul is getting this match after only wrestling twice for WWE before.

While this bout may be intriguing, many fans have bristled at the idea of a YouTube celebrity getting an automatic title bid so soon. It has nothing to do with his skills and more to do with his celebrity status.

However, a large portion of the WWE Universe considers the Saudi event to be in another 'multi-verse.' So there hasn't quite been the same venom as there would be if this were a much bigger event like WrestleMania or SummerSlam.

The big confrontation didn't lead to physical blows, but it was very telling nonetheless. Here are four things that this week's WWE SmackDown revealed about Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns.

#4 - As entertaining as he can be online, Logan Paul doesn't deliver very good pro wrestling promos

Logan Paul is very charismatic. It's one of the reasons why he became a worldwide celebrity and a multi-millionaire. However, his videos and other endeavors are often not done in 'One Take.'

When you're recording, you can always rewind and re-do. But when you're on live television, in front of a raucous wrestling crowd? Well, that's a whole different environment altogether.

Paul certainly wasn't helpless with a microphone in his hand, but he looked over-matched when trying to trade verbal jabs with The Bloodline. Pretty much everyone in the group ate him up verbally, and Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn conducted a master class in evisceration.

#3 - YouTube celebrity status translates very little with the older professional wrestling audience

WWE @WWE @LoganPaul says he had no fear entering the ring by himself tonight with the whole #Bloodline waiting for him inside and that at #WWECrownJewel @WWERomanReigns is not going to smash him as he may think. #SmackDown .@LoganPaul says he had no fear entering the ring by himself tonight with the whole #Bloodline waiting for him inside and that at #WWECrownJewel, @WWERomanReigns is not going to smash him as he may think. #SmackDown https://t.co/dVwkooBz07

As stated previously, there is no denying Paul's popularity. To teenagers and twenty-somethings, he's one of the biggest stars in the world. Generation Y and Z, along with all the other letters in the alphabet soup, can think he's just super cool.

Despite any protests by Paul himself, he didn't fare well in this SmackDown sparring session. Unfortunately, for The Maverick, the core sports entertainment audience today grew up in an era when there was no internet or social media.

For the most part, anyone 40 or above either doesn't pay attention to these overnight internet stars. Perhaps it's a generational thing, but anyone born before 1980 will never have the same view of Paul as the pre-pubescent populace does.

Therefore, a good portion of the audience views him as the ultimate outsider. They voiced their displeasure about him being in this match on SmackDown. He was booed loudly, and it's pretty evident that this Saudi Arabia match is the closest he will ever get to a WWE Universal Championship match again.

#2 - Despite being a heel in WWE, Roman Reigns is the fan favorite in this match-up

On the flip side of the fans' displeasure with Paul's presence, the response to Reigns couldn't be better. The Tribal Chief is supposed to be the heel here. But the WWE audience refuses to let an interloper get over on one of their own. So, they have organically positioned Reigns as the babyface.

In some ways, this should please the hardcore segment of the WWE Universe, the people who despise the fact that The Maverick is even in this match.

At the end of their SmackDown segment, Roman Reigns stood tall on his show and outshined Logan Paul. Even though the YouTuber is supposed to be a global mega-star, he paled in comparison to the face of sports entertainment today. Hollywood stood toe-to-toe with Professional Wrestling, and wrestling won.

#1 - As if there was any doubt, Logan Paul has no chance of walking out of this match with the title

Let's face it: most fans just want to see Roman Reigns toss this kid around like a bag of wet cement. Perhaps that's the payoff, although the champion will likely try to shine up for a while.

In no other country, or even another universe, can Logan Paul defeat WWE's unbeatable champion. It would make no sense storyline-wise, after having Reigns slay the entire roster for him to lose to a novice. So that's not even on the table.

If WWE thought there would be any mystery about the outcome or that fans might be expecting a 'swerve,' that was erased wholeheartedly on SmackDown. When the two stood face-to-face together in the ring, all the mojo that Paul had when he entered the promotion suddenly faded away. He looked Reigns right in the eye, and somewhere inside, he folded.

This segment was a victory for every fan who lamented the overuse of celebrities in WWE. The biggest thing we have learned thus far is that their loyal fan base doesn't care all that much about this real-life star. Because to them? Roman Reigns is an even bigger star.

