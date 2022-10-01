5 Reasons why the WWE Universe absolutely loves Sami Zayn

Perhaps the most unsung hero in professional wrestling over the past decade has been WWE Superstar Sami Zayn. The Canadian grappler has been a jack-of-all-trades for the promotion since signing in 2013.

Despite being a three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, Zayn hasn't always gotten his due. He's typically been overshadowed by friends and partners who were higher in the promotion's pecking order. However, the former NXT star has managed to shine where many others may have failed.

In his nearly ten-year run with WWE, Zayn has garnered an incredible amount of support from the fans. They show their appreciation almost every time he walks out to the ring. Even though he's currently considered a heel as part of The Bloodline, the audience doesn't care. They love him anyway.

Here's a list of five reasons why Sami Zayn is so well-liked among the WWE Universe.

#5 - His tenacity

If there was ever a version of Scrappy-Doo in WWE? It's got to be Sami Zayn. When standing next to most of his partners, he's usually the smaller half of the team. As part of The Bloodline, Zayn is definitely the runt of the litter. That might be why Solo Sikoa is so violently protective of his elder 'Uce'.

However? Size hasn't stopped the Syrian star from being one of the top names in WWE, and it often works to his advantage. It's very easy for the crowd to get behind the guy who always appears to be down, but never out. When Zayn fires up and makes his comeback, the WWE Universe can almost feel his emotion.

That never-say-die attitude (particularly when he's in full babyface mode) has won people over. No matter how many times you knock Sami Zayn down, he always manages to get back up. The fans truly respect that aspect of his character.

#4 - He went from an indy wrestling star into a complete sports entertainer under the watchful eye of WWE

It's pretty easy to understand this one when you look at the big picture. Sami Zayn's old character El Generico was pretty much an 'indie only' type of gimmick. While it may have served Zayn well during his formative years, there's no way it would have played well when it came to the big time.

Wrestling Magazine @WrestleMagazine El Generico in the purple mask and Claudio with hair El Generico in the purple mask and Claudio with hair https://t.co/WNEVD6tJOH

For fans, seeing a performer make the transition from being an indie darling to more of the WWE style can be interesting, in and of itself. It's not always easy. While someone like Zayn and his best friend Kevin Owens made the move rather smoothly, other prospects like Ricochet and Dominik Dijakovic - for example - have not.

Success on the traveling band circuit doesn't always guarantee that you're going to win a Grammy someday. Just like being a huge fish in a small pond doesn't mean anything to the folks at Titan Towers.

The WWE Universe knows that. They realize that Zayn has had to EARN the position he's currently in, and they respect him for that. They've seen him break on through to the other side, and they keep on asking for encores.

#3 - Sami is a terrific in-ring performer

With all that he's accomplished while delivering his promos and appearing in backstage vignettes, let's not forget about his primary skill. He's one of the best and most well-rounded athletes to grace the ring today.

Bernardomayne 💯☝🏾 @bernardomayne He absolutely dropped a move clinic, Sami Zayn is just too talented



He absolutely dropped a move clinic, Sami Zayn is just too talented https://t.co/KXU2FABgHc

Despite not having massive strength, Zayn has relied on speed, toughness and guile to survive in the squared circle. During his time in WWE, he's been both a singles and tag team titleholder and can wrestle opponents of any size, skill or style. He's that versatile.

Performing previously as El Generico, he relied almost solely on his athletic ability. Now, he's been able to put all that experience into a 20 x 20 foot WWE ring and marry it with his updated persona. The combination of the two has been a match made in heaven.

#2 - Let's face it: He's pretty funny

Zayn is quick and clever on the microphone, and he almost never times anything poorly. He's currently one of the very best talkers in WWE, and his promos not only tell a concise story, they entertain the audience as well.

This has been prominently featured with the current Bloodline angle, which has seen Sami go to comical lengths to impress Roman Reigns. He so wanted to get into The Tribal Chief's good graces, that he often embarrassed himself just for the splinter of a chance to be accepted.

Bernardomayne 💯☝🏾 @bernardomayne How does the bloodline be around Sami Zayn and maintain composure, how do they keep a straight face, dude is funny af #WWERaw How does the bloodline be around Sami Zayn and maintain composure, how do they keep a straight face, dude is funny af #WWERaw https://t.co/yaq7GO2epv

It must have worked, as The Head of the Table tossed him a new t-shirt on last week's episode of SmackDown. Much to Sami's surprise, he was now an 'Honorary Uce'.

Zayn has always been able to use humor to effectively market his persona, but he has reached his comedic best now. He doesn't overdo the giggles or winks at the camera, but rather he mixes in just enough mirth to make us smile. That small ounce of absurdity is what makes him a great overall character.

#1 - Sami Zayn represents the underdog, and that could lead to him winning the Universal Championship someday

Years ago, it would have been unheard of for a wrestler of Sami's size and stature to ever even be considered for the top title. Come on, just take a look at him: He's smallish, he's got red hair and he doesn't exactly have a carved, muscular figure. He's just, well... kind of plain.

Which is precisely why he could be put into an angle where he chases his dream, and against all odds, he succeeds. It's the type of story that every single fan can relate to: an average guy who somehow through hard work and fate found himself standing on top of the mountain.

TheRingsideRoster.com @RingsideRoster



Zayn a serious threat once again alongside The Bloodline…you love to see it!



#WWERAW Sami Zayn gets a HUGE win over AJ Styles.Zayn a serious threat once again alongside The Bloodline…you love to see it! Sami Zayn gets a HUGE win over AJ Styles. Zayn a serious threat once again alongside The Bloodline…you love to see it!#WWERAW https://t.co/SFwKbFiPyL

It's the type of story that gets turned into a movie, much like the recent bio-pic about NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner. Fans always love to see the 'average joe' put on a red cape and suddenly become a Superman.

With Zayn's longshot approach to WWE, he's the perfect candidate for this type of angle. He's the guy who wasn't supposed to be there, and now, he's one of the most popular figures in The Biggest Sports Entertainment Company in the World. There's just one more race for this dark horse to win, and his story will be complete. That's to stand tall as the WWE Universal Champion.

