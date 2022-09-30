5 Possible scenarios where Roman Reigns could lose the WWE Universal Championship

As the Tribal Chief and The Head of the Table, it's only fitting that Roman Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for over two years.

WWE's franchise player, Undisputed Champion and the number one name in professional wrestling today, Reigns has established his eminence over the promotion. He's the most dominant titleholder that WWE has seen since the days of Hulk Hogan, and it almost seems as if his time on top will never end.

But at some point, all great things are destined to end. The only question remaining is just what strategy the creative division has in place for when that fateful day finally arrives.

The 'who' and the 'when' are definitely relevant in this equation. But perhaps the question of 'how?' is what the fanbase should be asking. Here are five scenarios that WWE could employ to end Reigns' reign.

#5 - Reigns could lose the WWE Universal Championship in a three-way dance, without getting pinned

While it's unlikely that WWE will have Reigns' run with the championship end like this, it's not unprecedented. Particularly if they plan on bringing him back in the same role later. After all, he's been the most dominant titleholder we've seen in over 30 years.

More than likely, the promotion will look to anoint the 'chosen one' who will defeat the once undefeatable champion. They will be viewed as the ultimate conqueror and the face of the company as Roman begins to transition to outside ventures like Hollywood.

If the company wants to run a 'he-lost-the-title-but-he-was-never-beaten' angle to ensure a big money re-match, this might be the approach they take.

#4 - The Bloodline could grow tired of him and cost him the championship

An easy way to peel the gold off The Head of the Table would be if his family decided that they had enough of him bossing them around.

Roman's role as The Tribal Chief has seen him grow more and more powerful. That's also led to him being much more arrogant. He has gone from being a benevolent leader to a full-blown king of the castle. While his cousins seem to be relishing the chance to do his bidding now, you can sense that there may be dissension in the ranks.

This could arise from the close relationship that Roman has been forging with Sami Zayn, or it may come down to Solo Sikoa eventually wanting a shot at the belt. If Reigns denies him, the young Samoan warrior could cost his elder the title.

Any scenario like this would set The Big Dog up for a bayface turn and a revenge tour - one where he systematically eliminates his old faction.

#3 - He could lose to The Rock at WrestleMania 39

This match has been discussed by fans and media members for a few years now. It dates back to The Rock's appearance at WWE Royal Rumble 2015.

He made the save for his younger cousin, only to have the heavily anti-Roman crowd boo both of them. You could tell by the natural expression on The Rock's face that he was a little taken aback by it all. He's not used to anything but wild cheers anytime he returns, so it was almost like he didn't know what to do.

Reigns' rise to the top - especially now that he's an unstoppable heel - has many fans thinking The Rock will return to face him. It's considered one of the few 'big money matches' left in WWE. At least at this point.

Pulling something like this off in The Entertainment Capital of the World, with a global movie icon facing his cousin, The WWE Universal Champion, is almost unfathomable. But the opportunity is there.

The downfall of this is that The Rock won't be able to retain the title for long, due to his filming schedule and multiple other projects. However, it would definitely generate a TON of publicity for WWE. It also gives them a chance to give The Rock a proper induction to the WWE Hall of Fame. With the famed Hollywood sign as the backdrop, the perfect place to make it happen is in LA.

#2 - Reigns could lose the title to the ultimate underdog, Sami Zayn

Could it be a Cinderella story that brings down The Roman Empire? Stranger things have happened in WWE, and if there was ever anyone who could pull off a rags-to-riches rise to the top, it's Sami Zayn.

While it might be hard to imagine Zayn as the torch bearer for all of WWE, it's probably more likely than most would think. Sami is incredibly beloved by the audience and receives big cheers on a constant basis. He's also been a very sympathetic figure in the current Bloodline story. He went from being an annoying tag-along to a loyal mascot for the faction. The deal was sealed when Reigns tossed him a new t-shirt that made him (officially) an 'Honorary Uce'.

However, there's still tension between Zayn and Jay Uso, so that could come to a head. Or, Paul Heyman could orchestrate Sami's departure due to jealousy. Any of these cases leads to Zayn becoming a mega babyface. And in line for his best shot to win the big one for the first time.

The WWE Universe would certainly approve of this longshot making it all the way to the top.

#1 - He holds onto the title up to WWE WrestleMania , and finally loses it in the main event to Cody Rhodes

In many ways, this is a story that should truly happen if it's feasible for WWE. Cody Rhodes returning from injury to win the Royal Rumble and slay the dragon is a storybook finish worthy of a major motion picture. It will be happening in Hollywood, too. A place where even an American Nightmare's dreams can come true.

A crowning victory for Cody would be one of the greatest WrestleMania moments of all time. Under the bright lights of Tinsel Town, it's an awesome way to pass the torch and pay the ultimate tribute to Dusty Rhodes.

It's also a dream scenario because it's an easy and explainable way to remove the belt from Roman Reigns' waist. He would be losing the championship to one of the best all-around performers in the world and a bona fide superstar. There's no shame in that at all.

If it goes down - particularly in a classic battle - fans will rise as one to declare this as the perfect ending to an almost perfect championship reign.

If WWE can wait that long and Roman Reigns can hold up as the number one guy, he should choose Cody to be the man to write the next chapter in the story of World Wrestling Entertainment.

