4-time WWE Intercontinental Champion to challenge Dominik Mysterio after backstage exchange? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio has picked the wrong moment to show off his title. In a behind-the-scenes video post-WrestleMania 41, a happy Dom was seen passing through Scott Steiner and Sami Zayn. He was proudly showing off his newly won Intercontinental Championship. While he managed to walk away before anything happened, Steiner was clearly furious. He later took to X (fka Twitter) to vent out his frustration.

The taunting seemed personal, as “Dirty” Dom had just defeated Steiner’s nephew, too. But while Steiner’s anger was obvious, Sami Zayn’s presence in the scene was just as interesting. As a four-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, Sami had plenty of history with Dominik Mysterio. They have been involved in a feud multiple times in the past. Zayn even defeated Dominik in a few matches on SmackDown and RAW during their encounters from September 3 and 17, 2021, plus July 29, 2024.

Sami Zayn’s success with the Intercontinental title is very well known. He first captured it in 2020, won it again later that year, reclaimed it in 2022, and most recently won it at WrestleMania XL by ending Gunther’s historic reign. With Sami standing right there during Dominik’s disrespectful act, fans have been wondering if this sets up a new rivalry. Sami could step up once again and challenge Dominik for the title he knows so well.

It’s Sami Zayn’s connection to both the title and Dominik Mysterio that makes this story even more interesting. If Dominik isn’t careful, he might find himself facing a very motivated Sami Zayn, and history shows that Dominik Mysterio has not had much success against him in the past. However, all this is speculation for now, and nothing has been confirmed.

Dominik Mysterio makes some changes to the Intercontinental Championship belt

Dominik Mysterio wasted no time in making the Intercontinental Championship his own after his big win at WrestleMania 41. After defeating Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and Penta to capture the title, the Judgement Day star headed backstage and immediately ordered changes to the belt. He had Bron Breakker’s side plates removed and got new ones installed featuring his own name and a “DM” insignia, proudly recording the moment on his phone and calling it a piece of history.

Dominik was clearly thrilled, as this marked his first singles title on the main roster. Though he had previously held the NXT North American Championship, winning the Intercontinental Title is a major milestone for him. Now that his belt is customized and the celebrations are done, all eyes are on who will step up next to challenge the new champion.

