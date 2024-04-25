4 times Randy Orton went too far in WWE - kissing Stephanie McMahon, punting 64-year-old legend, and more

Randy Orton has crafted himself into one of the most entertaining, skillful, and dominant superstars in WWE history, and he went through a lot to reach that status. While some reached the top by playing the good guy, that wasn't always the case for the 14-time World Champion.

Randy Orton has been performing in WWE for over two decades now and always remained on top of the division, gaining numerous nicknames like The Legend Killer and The Viper. However, there is a reason why he gained those two iconic nicknames, and they're not always for the most positive reasons.

For this list, we will look at four times Randy Orton went too far while in WWE.

#4. Randy Orton kissing Stephanie McMahon in front of Triple H

One of the most interesting feuds Randy Orton has engaged in was against Triple H in 2009. It was also arguably the company's most personal and violent feud in history. What made this feud more intense was because it involved their loved ones, specifically The Game.

Orton and the rest of Legacy feuded with Triple H and the McMahons en route to WrestleMania 25. At one point, Randy got The Game cuffed to the ring ropes, causing the latter to have limited movements while his rival attacked him. Stephanie McMahon, Triple H's real-life wife, tried to rescue her husband. However, The Viper struck her as well and not only that, kissed an unconscious Stephanie in front of The Game.

#3. Randy Orton has RKO'd several female stars

Male superstars who are partnered with female stars have a lot of advantages over their rivals, as many of them would refuse to get physical with them. However, this has never been a problem with The Viper.

Throughout the years, Randy got physical with female stars and would deliver an RKO to them. He previously delivered his finisher to The Fabulous Moolah, who was 80 years old at the time. Orton also RKO'd his former on-screen girlfriend Stacy Keibler to send a message to The Undertaker and Beth Phoenix during his feud with Edge (AKA Adam Copeland).

#2. Vince McMahon was punted by The Viper

Stephanie wasn't the only McMahon who suffered at the hands of The Viper in 2009, but also a then 64-year-old legend Vince McMahon.

It's already well-known that Orton uses the RKO to end his opponents, but another move he used to perform was the Punt Kick. The move is rarely used these days, but one star who experienced it was the former WWE Chairman. During Randy's feud with Triple H, the former further taunted his rival by kicking Vince's head, even giving McMahon a concussion.

#1. Randy Orton insulted the late Eddie Guerrero

One of the most heartbreaking and shocking deaths in wrestling history was Eddie Guerrero, who passed away in the prime of his career at only 38 years old. Unfortunately, WWE thought it was a good idea at the time to use this during Randy, Kurt Angle, and Rey Mysterio's feud.

In 2006, Orton, Mysterio, and Angle feuded for the World Heavyweight Championship en route to WrestleMania 22. In one promo leading to the event, Randy claimed that Rey's close friend, Eddie, was in hell. This comment was a bit more intense as Guerrero's passing was still fresh.

Years later, Randy stated that he was uncomfortable with it. However, Rey stated Eddie would have wanted it. They also approached Eddie's wife, Vickie Guerrero, who gave them her blessing and stated it was something his husband would have wanted.