5 women Randy Orton has RKO'd

Randy Orton is someone who is known to not hold back any of his actions no matter a person's age or gender, especially with his finisher, the RKO. It's this quality of his character that made him the Apex Predator, but his villainous tendencies are also something that is admired by many fans.

We are going to list about five women Randy Orton has delivered an RKO throughout the years.

#5. Randy Orton RKO'ed Beth Phoenix during his feud with Edge

The Viper is known to torment not just his rivals but also their family and partners. In 2020, Edge entered a feud with his former tag team partner after his miraculous return to the sport. In a lead-up to their WrestleMania 36 Last Man Standing match, The Viper met with The Rated R Superstar's wife and Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

During a March 2020 RAW segment, Randy explained that he was attacking Edge out of tough love. He then blamed Phoenix for allowing her husband to wrestle, which prompted Beth to slap Orton. The Apex Predator then delivered an RKO out of nowhere and immediately walked out of the ring.

#4. Randy Orton interfered during Alexa Bliss' match to deliver an RKO

One of the most memorable feuds in the WWE during the COVID-19 pandemic was the one between Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt, and Randy Orton. Although the feud was just initially between Wyatt and Orton, Alexa proved how important her role was.

Bliss cost numerous matches and moments for Randy, and as revenge, he interfered during her RAW Women's Championship match against Asuka by delivering an RKO.

#3. Nia Jax received more than just an RKO in her Men's Royal Rumble entry

It's hard to forget the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble due to Nia Jax's surprise inclusion in the match. Although she did well for herself, her spark died just as fast after she went toe-to-toe with multiple veterans in the sport.

During the match, the male superstars realized she was a threat. As a result, Nia received a super kick from Dolph Ziggler, a 619 from Rey Mysterio, and was topped with an RKO from Randy himself.

#2. Stacy Keibler wasn't safe from the RKO despite being Orton's on-screen girlfriend

Orton is not one to be involved in a lot of romantic storylines. From the looks of it, it's hard to be with someone when the last person they were with was on the receiving end of an RKO.

Stacy Keibler and Orton were once in an on-screen relationship in 2005. However, Randy's attention was put on The Undertaker for a possible WrestleMania 21 match. To showcase how ruthless and determined he was, Randy RKO'd his own on-screen partner.

#1. An 80-year-old Fabulous Moolah wasn't safe from The Viper

As mentioned earlier, Randy doesn't really pick his victims. A person's gender, age, or even status won't prevent The Viper from striking. This was in full display when an 80-year-old Fabulous Moolah met The Viper in 2003.

On a September 2003 RAW episode, The Fabulous Moolah was successful in a match against Victoria when the latter continued her attack. Orton then emerged and pulled the loser from the wrestling legend.

At first, he pretended to assist her and even stated that it was her birthday. He then introduced himself as The Legend Killer. Randy Orton proceeded to showcase why he was given that nickname when he RKO'd The Fabulous Moolah.

