4 times when Roman Reigns got betrayed in WWE

Roman Reigns has undoubtedly been a part of popular factions and teams in his run with WWE. The Tribal Chief was the leader of The Bloodline faction, which included his cousins, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and his special counsel Paul Heyman. But Reigns faced a betrayal from his twin brothers in the recent episode of SmackDown.

But this is not the first time the Head of the Table has suffered from betrayal by his team members.

Additionally, Reigns is also a member of the highly popular faction known as The Shield, consisting of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley). The trio had a significant impact on WWE but eventually imploded and collapsed due to betrayal by one of its members.

That said, let's talk about the four moments when The Bloodline leader had suffered betrayals in WWE.

#4. Seth Rollins betrays Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose

Seth Rollins implodes The Shield on RAW

Roman experienced his first betrayal in 2014 when Seth Rollins decided to turn his back on his Shield brothers. During an episode of WWE RAW, Rollins shockingly attacked Reigns and Ambrose with a steel chair. This not only marked the end of The Shield but also served as a key turning point in the careers of all three members.

This betrayal was marked as the first one in Reigns' WWE carrier. But after this, Roman Reigns has undergone significant growth in the company as a singles superstar. The Tribal Chief has won high-profile matches, including winning the Royal Rumble and headlining multiple WrestleMania's.

In addition to his impressive achievements, Roman Reigns has also achieved victories over multiple legendary WWE Superstars. He has defeated legends such as The Undertaker, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Triple H, etc.

#3. Sami Zayn betrays Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn betrays Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023

The second time The Bloodline leader suffered betrayal was at the hands of his former Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. The current Undisputed Tag Team Champion had been a part of the Samoan group for several months before he turned his back on The Tribal Chief.

After teasing his betrayal multiple times, Sami finally struck Roman with a steel chair at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023. This happened when Reigns forced Sami Zayn to hit Kevin Owens with the steel chair, but it seems like the Canadian star had other plans.

This betrayal also led to an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman and Sami at Elimination Chamber 2023. Zayn continued his storyline when he faced The Usos by teaming up with Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania 39 and winning the tag team gold.

#2. Jimmy Uso betrays Roman Reigns

Jimmy Uso attacks Roman at Night of Champions 2023

Jimmy Uso is currently the third person on the list who betrayed The Tribal Chief. Jimmy is also part of The Bloodline until he super-kicked Roman Reigns at Night of Champions 2023.

The former tag team champion returned to WWE during Jey Uso's feud against Roman Reigns in 2020. After Jey's loss to Roman, he was forced to acknowledge him as The Tribal Chief.

At Clash of Champions 2020, Jimmy intervened and threw the towel and saved his twin brother from further dishonor. From that point, Jimmy forcefully aligned himself with The Tribal Chief.

After joining The Bloodline, Jimmy and Jey found a lot of success in their careers. The twins even had a historical run as Undisputed Tag Team Champions before losing titles at WrestleMania 39.

After losing their tag team titles, the tensions between The Bloodline members started to rise. After weeks of humiliation, Jimmy eventually snapped and delivered a super kick to Reigns and betrayed him.

This betrayal by Jimmy also subsequently leads to the betrayal of his twin brother, Jey Uso.

#1. Jey Uso betrays Roman Reigns

Jey Uso betrays Reigns on a recent WWE SmackDown

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, The Tribal Chief encountered his most recent betrayal, this time at the hands of Jey Uso. Following Jimmy Uso's earlier betrayal, The Right Hand Man was met with a crucial decision: to align himself with The Tribal Chief or stand with his twin brother.

After weeks of anticipation, Jey Uso ultimately made his decision on SmackDown by attacking Reigns.

This betrayal by The Right Hand Man has further led to the announcement of an upcoming match at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. The bout is named The Bloodline Civil War, where Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will team up against The Usos. It will be interesting to see whether Sikoa and Paul Heyman will betray Reigns next.

