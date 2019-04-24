×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 Times that Bray Wyatt eerily predicted the WWE future and got it right

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Feature
281   //    24 Apr 2019, 22:04 IST

Bray Wyatt is the visionary that he has always claimed to be
Bray Wyatt is the visionary that he has always claimed to be

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE programming for the first time in eight months when he appeared on the April 22 episode of Monday Night Raw.

The former WWE champion’s tag partnership with Matt Hardy came to an end in August 2018 and there had been contrasting reports ever since about when he could finally come back to television.

Now, after a long wait, the WWE Universe finally saw Wyatt on their screens again this week when he sported a new look and spoke enthusiastically about his troubled past during a segment titled “Firefly Fun House”.

Wyatt’s evil cult leader gimmick was gone, while he was a completely different character to the one we saw during the “Deleters of Worlds” phase of his career with Hardy. Now, it appears, he is a changed man who has new Fun House friends (Mercy The Buzzard and Pammy The Witch) to remind him of the person he used to be.

As ever with Wyatt, you can never be sure what is going to happen next. Or, more importantly, what he is going to say next, as the former Wyatt Family leader has gained a reputation for himself as one of the best talkers on the mic in modern-day WWE.

In this article, we decided to do a bit of research into Wyatt’s promos to find four instances where he has eerily predicted the WWE future and, incredibly, actually got it right.

#4 He warned everyone about his first storyline a year in advance

Back in Bray Wyatt’s days in FCW in 2012, he told a story during a backstage promo about when he was taken out of school at the age of eight by his dad. He explained that his dad was the captain of his own shrimp boat and one day his boat caught on fire, sinking him down into the sea.

Turning his attention to his future in-ring rivals, Wyatt said he is going to take pleasure in watching his first opponent burn, just like his dad.

Advertisement
“I am better than you all. I wouldn’t wanna be that guy, I wouldn’t wanna be that guy, that first guy that has to get in the ring with me, man. I wouldn’t wanna be you, because I am going to take pleasure in watching you burn, man… just like my daddy.”

At the time, this probably felt like just another promo. In hindsight, it turned out that Wyatt’s premonition was accurate, as he defeated his first main-roster opponent, Kane, in an inferno match at SummerSlam 2013 with the ring surrounded by flames.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw The Wyatt Family Daniel Bryan Bray Wyatt
Advertisement
5 biggest WWE backstage secrets that Bray Wyatt revealed
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the WWE gave Bray Wyatt a new gimmick 
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Bray Wyatt was repackaged & the Firefly Fun House was introduced 
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE RAW- Bray Wyatt returns, Hilarious botches
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could join Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Bray Wyatt's new character should be given a chance
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Possible reason why Bray Wyatt named his buzzard 'Mercy' on WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bray Wyatt returns with an unexpected demented new gimmick
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible reason why Bray Wyatt has been missing for so long 
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Bray Wyatt has been missing from WWE television
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us