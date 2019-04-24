4 Times that Bray Wyatt eerily predicted the WWE future and got it right

Bray Wyatt is the visionary that he has always claimed to be

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE programming for the first time in eight months when he appeared on the April 22 episode of Monday Night Raw.

The former WWE champion’s tag partnership with Matt Hardy came to an end in August 2018 and there had been contrasting reports ever since about when he could finally come back to television.

Now, after a long wait, the WWE Universe finally saw Wyatt on their screens again this week when he sported a new look and spoke enthusiastically about his troubled past during a segment titled “Firefly Fun House”.

Wyatt’s evil cult leader gimmick was gone, while he was a completely different character to the one we saw during the “Deleters of Worlds” phase of his career with Hardy. Now, it appears, he is a changed man who has new Fun House friends (Mercy The Buzzard and Pammy The Witch) to remind him of the person he used to be.

As ever with Wyatt, you can never be sure what is going to happen next. Or, more importantly, what he is going to say next, as the former Wyatt Family leader has gained a reputation for himself as one of the best talkers on the mic in modern-day WWE.

In this article, we decided to do a bit of research into Wyatt’s promos to find four instances where he has eerily predicted the WWE future and, incredibly, actually got it right.

#4 He warned everyone about his first storyline a year in advance

Back in Bray Wyatt’s days in FCW in 2012, he told a story during a backstage promo about when he was taken out of school at the age of eight by his dad. He explained that his dad was the captain of his own shrimp boat and one day his boat caught on fire, sinking him down into the sea.

Turning his attention to his future in-ring rivals, Wyatt said he is going to take pleasure in watching his first opponent burn, just like his dad.

“I am better than you all. I wouldn’t wanna be that guy, I wouldn’t wanna be that guy, that first guy that has to get in the ring with me, man. I wouldn’t wanna be you, because I am going to take pleasure in watching you burn, man… just like my daddy.”

At the time, this probably felt like just another promo. In hindsight, it turned out that Wyatt’s premonition was accurate, as he defeated his first main-roster opponent, Kane, in an inferno match at SummerSlam 2013 with the ring surrounded by flames.

