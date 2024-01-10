4 times Tony Khan had a Twitter outburst about WWE

WWE has encountered several rival wrestling promotions, but nobody has called them out as much as Tony Khan.

The AEW President would reference the Stamford-based promotion during All Elite Wrestling's weekly shows and on his social media. However, he doesn't always win over the fans.

For this list, we will look at four times Tony Khan had a Twitter outburst regarding WWE.

#4. Tony Khan criticized Jinder Mahal's booking

The latest entry on this list was the AEW President's comments towards Jinder Mahal and the fans' double standards, wherein the WWE star also had an entertaining reply.

Tony tweeted that when he booked HOOK to call out AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, he received online outrage despite the challenger having a 28-1 record. On the other hand, there was no backlash when Jinder Mahal, someone who has lost "every single match" in 2023, was booked against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship next week.

The superstar noticed this and asked who HOOK was, but the tweet was later deleted. The wrestling community took the side of The Modern Day Maharaja, and Khan's comments did not land well for fans.

#3. Tony Khan references Saudi Arabia's deal

WWE encountered problems in 2019 when they flew to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. It was shared that after the event and as they were about to return, their flight was delayed. As a result, the AEW President poked fun at this.

During the aforementioned year, CM Punk tweeted about the upcoming WWE Backstage episode, where he was going to talk about wrestling news and mentioned how "no one is safe." He then tagged several stars and Tony.

The AEW President shaded the rival company by saying, "No one is safe? Sounds like a plane full of wrestlers." Randy Orton replied by posting an article about Shahid Khan's corruption investigation, Tony's father and AEW's co-owner.

Khan replied that the article was old and filled with baseless claims. He then called out Randy for saying a racial slur on Twitch for "grasping for leverage." Orton called Tony a Jacksonville Dixie and said he would call Shahid if he wanted to talk business.

#2. Tony Khan criticizes The Undertaker and John Cena

In October 2023, NXT defeated AEW in the ratings when both shows went head-to-head on Tuesday nights. The developmental brand featured some of their top stars from the main roster, including legends like John Cena and The Undertaker. However, Tony still had something to say about it.

Tony Khan stated that while NXT defeated AEW, it was the first time for John and The Undertaker to attend a WWE show with under one million total viewers. Unsurprisingly, the Stamford-based promotion was unhappy with his comments, and reports state that they viewed the tweet as a declaration of war.

#1. Tony Khan attacks WWE SmackDown

Not only did AEW Dynamite and NXT clash heads, but also against SmackDown. In October 2021, the blue brand was moved to FS1 instead of FOX due to the MLB Playoffs.

The Friday night show later announced that the usual two-hour episode would extend for an extra 30 minutes, clashing with the first 30 minutes of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Ahead of the episodes, Tony tweeted that he couldn't wait to defeat one of WWE's main shows. However, when the episodes aired and ratings were revealed, SmackDown defeated Rampage. It received 866,000 viewers compared to Tony's 578,000.

